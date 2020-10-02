50 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump condemns white supremacists and the Proud Boys militia group

President Trump condemned the far-right Proud Boys on "Hannity" Thursday night after saying at this week's presidential debate the group should "stand back and stand by."

Why it matters: After the debate, Trump's advisers felt the president needed to outright condemn far-right extremists and white supremacy, per Axios' Alayna Treene. Congressional Republicans also pressed Trump to clarify his comment, including Tim Scott, the Senate's lone Black Republican.

What he’s saying: “I’ve said it many times, let me be clear again, I condemn the KKK. I condemn all white supremacists. I condemn the Proud Boys," Trump told host Sean Hannuity. "I don’t know much about the Proud Boys, almost nothing, but I condemn that.”

The big picture: Trump on Wednesday said he doesn't know about the group, but added "they have to stand down and let law enforcement do their work."

Sep 30, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump says he doesn't know who Proud Boys are after telling them to "stand by"

President Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he doesn't know who the Proud Boys are, after saying at the presidential debate last night that the far-right group should "stand back and stand by" in response to a question asking him to condemn white supremacists.

Why it matters: The comments set off outrage and calls for clarification from a number of Republican senators. After being asked several times on Wednesday whether he will condemn white supremacy, Trump responded, "I have always denounced any form — any form of any of that, you have to denounce. But I also — Joe Biden has to say something about antifa."

Ursula Perano
Updated Sep 30, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Tim Scott says Trump "misspoke" when he told Proud Boys to "stand by"

Photo: Bonnie Cash/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) told reporters on Wednesday that he believes President Trump "misspoke" when he told the far-right "Proud Boys" group to "stand back and stand by" in response to a question about condemning white supremacy at the first presidential debate.

Catch up quick: Moderator Chris Wallace asked Trump on Tuesday, "Are you willing, tonight, to condemn white supremacists and militia groups and to say that they need to stand down?" Trump asked who specifically he should condemn, and then responded, "Proud Boys, stand back and stand by. But I'll tell you what, somebody's got to do something about antifa and the left."

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Sep 30, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump's debate cleanup

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump's advisers feel the president needs to outright condemn far-right extremists and white supremacy during his rally tonight in Minnesota.

Why it matters: Trump sent shockwaves during the debate for telling the far-right Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by."

