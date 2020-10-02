Trump condemns white supremacists and the Proud Boys militia group

President Trump condemned the far-right Proud Boys on "Hannity" Thursday night after saying at this week's presidential debate the group should "stand back and stand by."

Why it matters: After the debate, Trump's advisers felt the president needed to outright condemn far-right extremists and white supremacy, per Axios' Alayna Treene. Congressional Republicans also pressed Trump to clarify his comment, including Tim Scott, the Senate's lone Black Republican.

What he’s saying: “I’ve said it many times, let me be clear again, I condemn the KKK. I condemn all white supremacists. I condemn the Proud Boys," Trump told host Sean Hannuity. "I don’t know much about the Proud Boys, almost nothing, but I condemn that.”

The big picture: Trump on Wednesday said he doesn't know about the group, but added "they have to stand down and let law enforcement do their work."