After impeachment, Trump says he "unequivocally" condemns U.S. Capitol violence

Photo: MANDEL NGAN via Getty

President Trump condemned political violence in a video Wednesday evening exactly one week after a pro-Trump mob breached the Capitol in a deadly siege, and hours after the House voted to impeach him for a second time.

Why it matters: The video, posted to the White House's official Twitter account, came as the president faces an impeachment trial in the Senate after 10 Republicans voted with House Democrats for impeachment.

  • Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told Republican colleagues Wednesday that he has "not made a final decision on how I will vote and I intend to listen to the legal arguments when they are presented to the Senate.”

What he’s saying: "Mob violence goes against everything I believe in, and everything our movement stands for," Trump said. "No true supporter of mine could ever endorse political violence. No supporter of mine could ever disrespect law enforcement or our great American flag.

  • "No true supporter of mine could threaten or harass their fellow Americans. If you do any of these things, you’re not supporting our movement. You’re attacking it, and you’re attacking our country. We cannot tolerate it."
  • "America is a nation of laws," he added. "Those who engaged in the attacks last week will be brought to justice."
  • The president also appeared to call out Twitter and other social media platforms for suspending his accounts, some permanently, in response to his comments on the siege.
    • "The efforts to censor, cancel and blacklist our fellow citizens are wrong and they are dangerous. What is needed now is for us to listen to one another, not to silence one another."

The big picture: Trump has lost several allies since the insurrection — the House's highest-ranking Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy said Wednesday that the president "bears responsibility" for last week's events.

  • Two days thereafter, Trump acknowledged that a "new administration will be inaugurated on Jan. 20m," and said he would focus on a "seamless transition of power."
  • But Trump has yet to mention President-elect Biden publicly by name nor officially concede.

Mike AllenJim VandeHei
13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Top Republicans want Trump done — forevermore

President Trump faces reporters as he walks toward Marine One yesterday. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Top Republicans want to bury President Trump, for good. But they are divided whether to do it with one quick kill via impeachment, or let him slowly fade away.

  • A House impeachment vote, which would make Trump the first president to be impeached twice, is expected in mid-afternoon.

The big picture: Sources tell Axios Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would be more likely than not to vote to convict Trump — a green light for other Republican senators to follow.

Kadia GobaAlexi McCammondAlayna Treene
Jan 12, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Impeachment vote will shuffle Republicans and Democrats

A mirror image of the Capitol tonight. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

The expectation House Republicans will reject a plan to use the 25th Amendment to oust President Trump on Tuesday is shuffling Democrats and Republicans on the impeachment vote to follow.

Why it matters: House Democrats are split between those who want to deliver an impeachment resolution immediately and those who want to withhold it to allow other Senate business to proceed. A sizable number of Republicans may also vote to impeach after last week's pro-Trump assault on the Capitol.

Orion Rummler
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Here are the Republicans who voted to impeach Trump

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

10 Republican lawmakers voted to impeach President Trump on Wednesday, one day after GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) became the highest-ranking House Republican to do so.

Why it matters: Trump's second impeachment in the House is the most bipartisan in U.S. history, garnering support from more members of the president's own party than ever before. House Democrats introduced an article of impeachment that accuses Trump of inciting insurrection against the U.S. government, after a mob of his supporters breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

