Trump to Candace Owens: “People aren’t dying when they take the vaccine”

Fadel Allassan

Photo: Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images

Former President Trump pushed back against doubts about the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines during an interview with conservative media personality Candace Owens released Wednesday.

Why it matters: Despite being vaccinated himself, Trump has sometimes given mixed signals to his supporters on whether they should take the shot. Trump-supporting communities, meanwhile, have seen markedly lower vaccination rates.

  • The former president was clearer about the benefits of vaccination earlier this week when he revealed in an interview with Bill O'Reilly that he received a booster shot.

What he's saying: Trump told Owens he opposes mandates, but touted the benefits of the shot. He called it "one of the greatest achievements of mankind."

Donald Trump: I came up with three vaccines — all are very, very good. I came up with three of them in less than nine months. ....
Candace Owens: And yet more people have died under COVID this year, by the way, under Joe Biden than under you. And more people took the vaccine this year, so people are questioning how —
Trump: Oh, no. The vaccine worked. But some people aren't taking it. The ones that get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones that don't take the vaccine.
But its still their choice, and if you take the vaccine, you're protected. Look the results of the vaccine are very good, and if you do get it, it's a very minor form. People aren't dying when they take the vaccine."

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has called it "your patriotic duty" to get vaccinated.

Axios
Updated 16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: The ongoing U.S. failure on rapid COVID tests — FDA authorizes first pill to treat COVID at home — Rethinking the COVID isolation period.
  2. Vaccines: Biden says it's "your patriotic duty" to get vaccinated — WHO and EU clear Novavax, adding another option to vaccine arsenal — NYC will give $100 to people who get booster.
  3. Politics: Supreme Court schedules Jan. 7 oral arguments on Biden's vaccine mandates — Harris tests negative after contact with staff member who has COVID.
  4. States: California to require health care workers get booster shots — Supreme Court denies challenge to New Mexico's vaccine mandate — First confirmed U.S. Omicron death recorded in Texas.
  5. World: Europe tightens COVID restrictions as Omicron spreads — WHO Europe chief on Omicron: "We can see another storm coming" — Israel rolls out 4th COVID vaccine dose to over-60s.
  6. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Shawna Chen
Updated 13 hours ago - Health

Supreme Court schedules Jan. 7 oral arguments on Biden's vaccine mandates

President Biden during a meeting at the White House on Dec. 22. Photo: Drew Angerer via Getty Images

The Supreme Court said Wednesday it will hold oral arguments on Jan. 7 to consider legal challenges to President Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandates for health care workers and large companies.

Why it matters: The mandates have faced a series of lawsuits from Republican-led states, businesses and religious coalitions.

Axios
14 hours ago - Health

Federal judge temporarily blocks Biden vaccine mandate for federal contractors

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Photo: Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A federal judge on Wednesday granted Florida's request for a preliminary injunction against the Biden administration's order requiring federal contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Driving the news: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced the lawsuit in October, arguing that the mandate represented a "radical intrusion on the personal autonomy" of U.S. workers.

