Trump campaign says it will file for a recount in 2 Wisconsin counties

The Trump campaign said on Wednesday that it plans to file for recounts in two Wisconsin counties — a state Joe Biden won by more than 20,600 votes, per the AP.

The state of play: According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Trump paid the $3 million needed for a recount in Milwaukee and Dane counties — two of the most liberal counties in the state. The recount must start no later than Saturday and finish by Dec. 1.

The big picture: Recounts have historically only changed electoral margins by very few votes, according to the nonpartisan election reform group FairVote.

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker suggested after the election that Biden's lead in the state was too steep to be overturned in a recount, saying "20,000 is a big hurdle" for the president.

Trump won the state in 2016 by 23,000 votes, and the state recount that year netted the president an additional 131 votes.

Worth noting: There is already a by-hand recount underway in Georgia, where Biden leads by around 14,000 votes.