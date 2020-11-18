Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Trump campaign says it will file for a recount in 2 Wisconsin counties

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The Trump campaign said on Wednesday that it plans to file for recounts in two Wisconsin counties — a state Joe Biden won by more than 20,600 votes, per the AP.

The state of play: According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Trump paid the $3 million needed for a recount in Milwaukee and Dane counties — two of the most liberal counties in the state. The recount must start no later than Saturday and finish by Dec. 1.

The big picture: Recounts have historically only changed electoral margins by very few votes, according to the nonpartisan election reform group FairVote.

  • Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker suggested after the election that Biden's lead in the state was too steep to be overturned in a recount, saying "20,000 is a big hurdle" for the president.
  • Trump won the state in 2016 by 23,000 votes, and the state recount that year netted the president an additional 131 votes.

Worth noting: There is already a by-hand recount underway in Georgia, where Biden leads by around 14,000 votes.

  • In Pennsylvania, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said she will not order a recount or recanvass of ballots cast in the 2020 election "as no statewide candidate was defeated by one-half of one percent or less of the votes cast."
    • However, the Trump campaign is continuing to litigate election results in the state.

Go deeper

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
17 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Nancy Pelosi re-elected as House Speaker

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) arrives for her weekly press conference. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Nancy Pelosi was re-elected Tuesday as Speaker of the House, preserving her role as the key Democratic player in Congress and solidifying her power alongside a future Biden administration.

Why it matters: Pelosi's re-election, which took place remotely via voice vote, follows a disappointing election for House Democrats, who lost several seats, undercutting the party's major gains from the 2018 midterms.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
52 mins ago - World

Israel's plan to influence Biden on Iran

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Israel is drafting a strategy for engaging with the incoming Biden administration on Iran, two Israeli officials tell me.

What they're saying: “We don’t want to be left out again," Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi told the Knesset foreign relations committee in a classified hearing last week. He said Israel had to avoid the mistakes that left it isolated as the Obama administration negotiated the 2015 Iran deal.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
57 mins ago - World

Scoop: Senators urge Trump to label goods from West Bank settlements "Made in Israel"

Sen. Tom Cotton. Photo: Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images

A group of Republican senators led by Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) sent a letter to President Trump this week urging him to issue an executive order allowing goods produced in the Jewish settlements in the West Bank to be labeled “Made in Israel." Axios obtained a copy of the letter.

Why it matters: While the rest of the world views the settlements as illegal under international law and not part of Israel, the Trump administration has taken several steps intended to legitimize them and blur the differentiation between Israel and the West Bank.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow