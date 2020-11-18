Trump campaign says it will file for a recount in 2 Wisconsin counties

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
The Trump campaign said on Wednesday that it plans to file for recounts in two Wisconsin counties — a state Joe Biden won by more than 20,600 votes, per the AP.
The state of play: According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Trump paid the $3 million needed for a recount in Milwaukee and Dane counties — two of the most liberal counties in the state. The recount must start no later than Saturday and finish by Dec. 1.
The big picture: Recounts have historically only changed electoral margins by very few votes, according to the nonpartisan election reform group FairVote.
- Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker suggested after the election that Biden's lead in the state was too steep to be overturned in a recount, saying "20,000 is a big hurdle" for the president.
- Trump won the state in 2016 by 23,000 votes, and the state recount that year netted the president an additional 131 votes.
Worth noting: There is already a by-hand recount underway in Georgia, where Biden leads by around 14,000 votes.
- In Pennsylvania, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said she will not order a recount or recanvass of ballots cast in the 2020 election "as no statewide candidate was defeated by one-half of one percent or less of the votes cast."
- However, the Trump campaign is continuing to litigate election results in the state.