Trump to raise campaign cash on NATO trip to London

When President Trump visits London next week for the NATO summit, he'll also use his brief time on the ground there to raise big bucks for his 2020 campaign, according to an invitation reviewed by Axios and conversations with people familiar with the event.
Details: The Dec. 3 fundraiser, which hasn't previously been reported, will be hosted by Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel, co-chair Tommy Hicks Jr., national finance chair Todd Ricketts, and Trump's campaign manager Brad Parscale, according to the invitation.
- The Trump team expects to raise $3 million from the event, according to a source familiar with the planning.
The invitation lists three tiers of donors:
- For $125,000, a donor can join a roundtable, get a photo with the president and attend the reception.
- For $50,000, a donor gets the photo and reception.
- For $35,000, they can just attend the reception. "All contributors must provide a copy of a U.S. passport," the invitation says.
The big picture: It's standard practice for presidential campaigns to solicit money from wealthy U.S. citizens living overseas.
- In 2011, President Obama's re-election campaign drew $237,000 from expatriates in the U.K., $128,000 from France and $113,000 in Switzerland, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
- NBC News also reported last month that Pete Buttigieg's husband, Chasten, would embark on a three-country tour of Europe to raise money for his 2020 campaign.
Trump's ambassador to the United Kingdom, the billionaire New York Jets owner Woody Johnson, was previously a major Republican fundraiser, including to Trump's 2016 campaign.
- Johnson is not listed on the invitation and would not be expected to play a role in the event, given he will be hosting Trump in his official capacity as America's ambassador to the U.K.
Go deeper: Trump campaign, RNC raise record-breaking $125 million in Q3