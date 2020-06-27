23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pence visits to Arizona and Florida delayed due to coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence at a White House coronavirus task force briefing on June 26. Photo: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence's visits to Arizona and Florida have been postponed by President Trump's campaign due to rising novel coronavirus infections in both states, NBC News first reported and Axios has confirmed.

Driving the news: NIAID director Anthony Fauci expressed concern this week about coronavirus surges in Arizona, Texas and Florida. The campaign did not comment if Pence still plans to travel to Texas next week, directing Axios to the White House.

What they're saying: Postponing the travel is "out of an abundance of caution," a campaign official told Axios. The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

  • Pence acknowledged at Friday's White House coronavirus task force briefing that cases are rising across the South, but said that "this moment in the coronavirus pandemic is different than what we saw two months ago, to better equip the American people, to respond."

Details: Pence had planned to travel with coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx to Arizona on Tuesday and Florida on Thursday, Pence said at Friday's briefing.

  • Florida has reported over 14,000 people hospitalized from the coronavirus and recorded a massive 24-hour spike in infections Friday. The state has logged over 132,000 infections and nearly 3,4000 fatalities cumulatively since the pandemic's start, per the state health department.
  • Arizona is reporting over 70,000 infections and more than 1,500 deaths, per the state health department. 87% of intensive care unit beds in the state are in use as of Thursday.
  • Texas' governor said Friday that he regrets how quickly the state reopened bars, as coronavirus infections have surged. The state is reporting over 137,000 infections and more than 2,300 fatalities, per the state health department.

Orion Rummler
Jun 26, 2020 - Politics & Policy

White House coronavirus task force to hold first briefing in roughly two months

White House coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx on May 22. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence will hold an in-person White House coronavirus task force briefing on Friday, the first in roughly two months.

Why it matters: The coronavirus pandemic is getting dramatically worse in almost every corner of the U.S., Axios' Sam Baker and Andrew Witherspoon report.

Axios
Updated 23 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

California, Florida and Texas have all seen more than 5,000 new cases each day, causing changes in their state's reopening measures or mandating facial coverings in public.

The big picture: Coronavirus outbreaks in the South and West still pose a risk for more spread even in the states steadily mitigating cases, NIAID director Anthony Fauci stressed at a White House coronavirus task force briefing on Friday.

Marisa Fernandez
Updated Jun 26, 2020 - Health

Florida reports massive single-day increase of 9,000 coronavirus cases

Data: Covid Tracking Project and Florida Department of Health; Chart: Axios Visuals

Florida on Friday reported nearly 9,000 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, bumping the total to 122,960 cases.

What's new: All alcohol consumption at bars will be suspended statewide, effective immediately, the secretary of the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation announced on Twitter.

