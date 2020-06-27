Pence visits to Arizona and Florida delayed due to coronavirus
Vice President Mike Pence at a White House coronavirus task force briefing on June 26. Photo: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images
Vice President Mike Pence's visits to Arizona and Florida have been postponed by President Trump's campaign due to rising novel coronavirus infections in both states, NBC News first reported and Axios has confirmed.
Driving the news: NIAID director Anthony Fauci expressed concern this week about coronavirus surges in Arizona, Texas and Florida. The campaign did not comment if Pence still plans to travel to Texas next week, directing Axios to the White House.
What they're saying: Postponing the travel is "out of an abundance of caution," a campaign official told Axios. The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
- Pence acknowledged at Friday's White House coronavirus task force briefing that cases are rising across the South, but said that "this moment in the coronavirus pandemic is different than what we saw two months ago, to better equip the American people, to respond."
Details: Pence had planned to travel with coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx to Arizona on Tuesday and Florida on Thursday, Pence said at Friday's briefing.
- Florida has reported over 14,000 people hospitalized from the coronavirus and recorded a massive 24-hour spike in infections Friday. The state has logged over 132,000 infections and nearly 3,4000 fatalities cumulatively since the pandemic's start, per the state health department.
- Arizona is reporting over 70,000 infections and more than 1,500 deaths, per the state health department. 87% of intensive care unit beds in the state are in use as of Thursday.
- Texas' governor said Friday that he regrets how quickly the state reopened bars, as coronavirus infections have surged. The state is reporting over 137,000 infections and more than 2,300 fatalities, per the state health department.