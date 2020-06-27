Pence visits to Arizona and Florida delayed due to coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence's visits to Arizona and Florida have been postponed by President Trump's campaign due to rising novel coronavirus infections in both states, NBC News first reported and Axios has confirmed.

Driving the news: NIAID director Anthony Fauci expressed concern this week about coronavirus surges in Arizona, Texas and Florida. The campaign did not comment if Pence still plans to travel to Texas next week, directing Axios to the White House.

What they're saying: Postponing the travel is "out of an abundance of caution," a campaign official told Axios. The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Pence acknowledged at Friday's White House coronavirus task force briefing that cases are rising across the South, but said that "this moment in the coronavirus pandemic is different than what we saw two months ago, to better equip the American people, to respond."

Details: Pence had planned to travel with coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx to Arizona on Tuesday and Florida on Thursday, Pence said at Friday's briefing.