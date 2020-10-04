43 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump campaign adviser defends first family refusing to wear masks at debate

Trump campaign adviser Steve Cortes defended President Trump's family after they broke Cleveland Clinic rules by declining to wear masks at last week's presidential debate, saying on "Fox News Sunday" that "we believe in masks but we also believe in some element of individual choice."

The backdrop: First lady Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and several guests entered the debate hall with masks but took them off after being seated — a violation of the rules that both campaigns had agreed to. An official from the Cleveland Clinic offered the family masks but was waved away.

The big picture: Since the debate on Tuesday night, President Trump, Melania Trump and dozens of their possible contacts have tested positive for the coronavirus. While Cortes argued that everyone who attended the debate was required to have a negative test, the rapid antigen tests often used by the White House are not always accurate.

What they're saying: After insisting that the Trump family were adequately distanced and had been tested, Cortes pivoted to attacking Fox News' Chris Wallace — who moderated the debate — over allegations that he was unfair to the president.

  • "The way you are starting to harangue me now actually reminds me of what you did to the president during that debate on Tuesday night," Cortez said.
  • "He had to debate not just Joe Biden, but you as well. You were not a neutral moderator then."

Wallace shot back: "Steve, let me simply say the president interrupted me and the vice president 145 times, so I object to saying I harangued the president. I know it's the talking point."

Alexi McCammond
Oct 2, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden tests negative for COVID-19

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Image

Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris both tested negative for COVID-19 Friday. Harris is moving forward with her previously planned campaign stop in Las Vegas today, as well.

Driving the news: "Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected. I am reporting this out in my capacity as both Vice President Biden and Dr. Biden's primary care physician," read a statement from the Biden campaign.

Jacob Knutson
Oct 3, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump's campaign manager Bill Stepien has tested positive for COVID-19

Campaign manager Bill Stepien with President Trump on Air Force One in August. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's campaign manager Bill Stepien tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday and plans to quarantine until he recovers but will continue to control the campaign remotely, Tim Murtaugh, communications director for the campaign, confirms to Axios.

Why it matters: Stepien's diagnosis, which comes 32 days before Election Day, is yet another blow to the president's reelection efforts and was revealed the same day that Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel tested positive for COVID-19.

17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump campaign launches "Operation MAGA" after president's COVID-19 diagnosis

A group of U.S. President Trump supporters gather outside Walter Reed Hospital where he is receiving treatment after COVID-19 diagnosis. Photo: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

President Trump's re-election campaign on Saturday announced the launch of "Operation MAGA," a "full marshaling of top-level surrogates, campaign coalitions and Trump supporters to rally behind the president and carry the campaign forward" after Trump was sidelined due to his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Why it matters: The announcement comes just 31 days before Election Day. The Trump campaign said on Friday that all previously scheduled campaign events involving the president were being moved to virtual events or would be temporarily postponed.

