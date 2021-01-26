Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

The week the Trump show ended

Data: NewsWhip; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Donald Trump was eclipsed in media attention last week by President Biden for the first time since Trump took office, according to viewership data on the internet, on social media and on cable news.

Why it matters: After Trump crowded out nearly every other news figure and topic for five years, momentum of the new administration took hold last week and the former president retreated, partly by choice and partly by being forced off the big platforms.

  • Stories about Biden generated 36 million more interactions (likes, comments, shares) on social media than Trump last week, according to exclusive data from NewsWhip. During the campaign, Biden was never within 18 million interactions of Trump.
  • Last week was the first time Biden had more cable news mentions than Trump, according to the Internet Archive Television News Archive. He also drew bigger ratings for his inauguration than Trump did four years ago.
  • Biden has been mentioned more on social media than Trump since Jan. 20, according to data from Keyhole. Over the last three months, Trump was mentioned twice as much.
  • From the week prior, page views for Trump content on five major news sites (WSJ, NYT, USA Today, Reuters, Politico) dropped 35% during the week of inauguration, while views for Biden content increased 2.5x, according to data provided to Axios by SimilarWeb.

The big picture: The Trump show has wound down because he stopped being president, but also because he was banned from major social media platforms.

  • Trump's dormant Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts have turned off his stream of consciousness — and the ensuing reaction — for the first time in years.
  • He hasn't been angling for alternative ways to get his message out. With the exception of a departure-day rally before flying to Florida on Jan. 20, Trump has neither jumped on the airwaves nor put out messages through surrogates.
  • He did, however, announce the opening of the "Office of the Former President" on Monday, declaring in a statement that the office would "carry on the agenda of the Trump Administration through advocacy, organizing, and public activism."

Flashback: It became clear during the final days of the campaign that Biden was starting to pull more attention from Trump, not just online but also on television.

  • In October, Biden not only crushed Trump in ratings on the night of their competing town halls, but was also a bigger draw for an earlier pairing of network town halls.
  • Biden's speech at the Democratic National Convention pulled a larger audience than Trump's at the Republican National Convention, as did his speech on Inauguration Day.

Between the lines: Inauguration Day was the inflection point in the country's attention budget. Trump ranked higher in Google searches, social media attention and cable news mentions every recent day before Jan. 20, and Biden has had more on every day since.

What's next: Biden is making a splash in his first days by rolling out executive orders — many of them reversals of Trump policies — and planting a flag on proposed legislation while Trump lays low.

  • But past behavior indicates that Trump can only go so long without stirring up controversy, while Biden will tend toward predictability and consensus.

Go deeper

Axios
10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden on Trump's impeachment trial: "I think it has to happen"

President Biden told CNN Monday that he believes the impeachment trial of former President Trump "has to happen," but he does not think 17 Republicans will join Democrats to vote to convict.

Why it matters: Biden's comments are most concrete he has made about his views on Trump's second impeachment.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Hans NicholsLachlan Markay
11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Former OMB director to set up Pro-Trump think tanks

OMB Director Russ Vought parfticipates in a photo-op for the printing of President Donald Trumps budget for Fiscal Year 2020 at the Government Publishing Office in Washington on Thursday, March 7, 2019. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Russ Vought, who led Donald Trump's Office of Management and Budget, plans to announce two pro-Trump organizations Tuesday, aiming to provide the ideological ammunition to sustain Trump's political movement after his departure from the White House.

Why it matters: The Center for American Restoration and an advocacy arm, America Restoration Action, will try to keep cultural issues that animated Trump’s presidency on the public agenda, according to people familiar with the matter.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Mike AllenJim VandeHei
Jan 24, 2021 - Politics & Policy

GOP implosion: Trump threats, payback

Spotted last week on a work van in Evansville, Ind. Photo: Sam Owens/The Evansville Courier & Press via Reuters

The GOP is getting torn apart by a spreading revolt against party leaders for failing to stand up for former President Trump and punish his critics.

Why it matters: Republican leaders suffered a nightmarish two months in Washington. Outside the nation’s capital, it's even worse.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow