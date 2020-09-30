The top videos from last night's presidential debate

The most-talked about videos from Sept. 30's first presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden:
- Biden hits back at Trump interruptions: "Will you shut up, man?"
- Biden: "I am the Democratic Party right now"
- Trump and Biden clash over COVID: "It is what it is because you are who you are"
- Trump to far-right Proud Boys: "Stand back and stand by"
- Biden rebukes Trump for attacking Hunter Biden's drug problem
- Pundits react to a chaotic debate: "What a dark event we just witnessed"