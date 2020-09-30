42 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The top videos from last night's presidential debate

The most-talked about videos from Sept. 30's first presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden:

Fadel Allassan
9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Debate dashboard: Catch up fast

Mike Allen, author of AM
Updated 7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The first Trump v. Biden presidential debate was a hot mess

This debate was like the country: Everybody’s talking. Nobody’s listening. Nothing is learned. It’s a mess.

  • We were told President Trump would be savage. Turned out, that was a gross understatement. Even the moderator, Fox News' Chris Wallace, got bulldozed.

Why it matters: Honestly, who the hell knows?

Alayna TreeneHans Nichols
Sep 27, 2020 - Politics & Policy

How Trump, Biden plan to score at Tuesday's debate

President Trump has been practicing with flashcards and prepping with former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie before Tuesday's presidential debate.

Behind the scenes: Top aides tell Axios he's been testing his attacks on the campaign trail for weeks, seeing what ignites his crowds or falls flat. One of the biggest themes Trump plans to drive home is his "tough guy" persona, which advisers see as an advantage with voters in key states.

