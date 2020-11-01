Where Trump and Biden have campaigned in the final week of the election

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
The closing week of campaigning by President Trump and Joe Biden underscores their different strategies.
The big picture: Low on cash, Trump is chasing free coverage and base enthusiasm he might convert to votes, via mask-optional pandemic rallies.
- It's a big gamble with real public health implications — but so far he has fewer and softer paths to 270 electoral votes.
- Biden said no to super-spreader events and has stuck with fewer, smaller, socially distanced stops. He still holds the edge in most polls.