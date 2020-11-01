Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Where Trump and Biden have campaigned in the final week of the election

Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The closing week of campaigning by President Trump and Joe Biden underscores their different strategies.

The big picture: Low on cash, Trump is chasing free coverage and base enthusiasm he might convert to votes, via mask-optional pandemic rallies.

  • It's a big gamble with real public health implications — but so far he has fewer and softer paths to 270 electoral votes.
  • Biden said no to super-spreader events and has stuck with fewer, smaller, socially distanced stops. He still holds the edge in most polls.

Fadel Allassan
10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Final NYT poll before election shows Biden leading in 4 key swing states

Photos: Jim Watson, Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden has a lead over President Trump in Florida, Arizona, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, according to the last New York Times/Siena College poll before Tuesday's election.

Why it matters: Biden's apparent lead in a number of states, largely supported by voters who did not turn out in 2016, "appears to put him in a stronger position heading into Election Day than any presidential candidate since at least 2008," the Times' Alex Burns and Jonathan Martin write.

Fadel Allassan
9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Nate Silver: "Without Pennsylvania, Biden becomes an underdog"

Joe Biden will become "an underdog" if he fails to win Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes, FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver said on ABC's "This Week" Sunday.

Why it matters: Trump won the battleground by less than a point in 2016, as he narrowly swept swing states in the Rust Belt to secure victory in the Electoral College. FiveThirtyEight's average of polls currently shows Biden with a 5% lead in Pennsylvania.

Ursula Perano
Oct 31, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Where candidates are headed 72 hours before Election Day

Courtesy of Fox News. Photo: Jose Juarez/AP

On the final weekend of the 2020 electoral cycle, candidates are criss-crossing the country to make their closing arguments in America's battleground states.

The state of play: The Biden campaign will will have running mate Sen. Kamala Harris making multiple stops in south Florida while the former VP appears in Flint and Detroit, Michigan on Saturday.

