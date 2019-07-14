The suspected leaker of confidential cables from Britain's ambassador to the U.S. has been identified, the Sunday Times reports, as fresh leaks to the Mail on Sunday claim President Trump abandoned the Iran nuclear deal to "spite" predecessor Barack Obama.

Details: The latest leak shows Kim Darroch, who resigned Wednesday, wrote to then-Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson — the front-runner to replace Prime Minister Theresa May as Conservative party leader — saying Trump withdrew the U.S. from the 2015 agreement for "personality reasons" as it was the former president's pact.