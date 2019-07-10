The latest leak-gate has ended with an exit for U.K. ambassador to the U.S. Kim Darroch, who resigned Wednesday in the face of public attacks from President Trump.

Why it matters: "Until Mr. Darroch’s confidential cables appeared in the Daily Mail last weekend, none of the major ambassadors in Washington had been denounced by President Trump as 'wacky' and a 'very stupid guy,'" the NY Times' David Sanger notes.