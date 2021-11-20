4. How the "big lie" spread
Donald Trump's "big lie" playbook — the collection of falsehoods alleging that the 2020 election was stolen through voting fraud — mirrors the tactics used by sophisticated spreaders of disinformation.
The big picture: Research from the Harvard Kennedy School Shorenstein Center shows there's a typical cycle that people use to manipulate the media and spread disinformation. Trump's dissemination of false claims of a stolen election demonstrates how the cycle works.
How it works: Disinformation spreaders typically start by planning their narratives early and seeding their lies online, where they can spread quickly, reaching people faster than critics can counter the disinformation.
- That's what happened when Trump planted the seeds of his voting fraud claims early — well before the general election — and spread them through interviews and social media.
- Information gatekeepers like journalists, TV networks and tech platforms then try to mitigate the problem, as they did by banning Trump's accounts after the Jan. 6 insurrection.
- The former president adapted by creating other channels to get out his message, such as a new blog, which ultimately shut down, and most recently a plan to launch a social media network called "Truth Social," which has filed to go public via a SPAC.
"The main and most effective way the cycle gets broken is in that they never jump from Stage 2 to Stage 3" and "something just sputters out in Stage 2," says Emily Dreyfuss, senior editor at the Shorenstein Center.
- "When that happens, which is all the time, the campaign never gets much attention and so most people never know it existed in the first place."
