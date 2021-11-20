The big picture: Research from the Harvard Kennedy School Shorenstein Center shows there's a typical cycle that people use to manipulate the media and spread disinformation. Trump's dissemination of false claims of a stolen election demonstrates how the cycle works.

Donald Trump's "big lie" playbook — the collection of falsehoods alleging that the 2020 election was stolen through voting fraud — mirrors the tactics used by sophisticated spreaders of disinformation.

How it works: Disinformation spreaders typically start by planning their narratives early and seeding their lies online, where they can spread quickly, reaching people faster than critics can counter the disinformation.

That's what happened when Trump planted the seeds of his voting fraud claims early — well before the general election — and spread them through interviews and social media.

Information gatekeepers like journalists, TV networks and tech platforms then try to mitigate the problem, as they did by banning Trump's accounts after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The former president adapted by creating other channels to get out his message, such as a new blog, which ultimately shut down, and most recently a plan to launch a social media network called "Truth Social," which has filed to go public via a SPAC.

"The main and most effective way the cycle gets broken is in that they never jump from Stage 2 to Stage 3" and "something just sputters out in Stage 2," says Emily Dreyfuss, senior editor at the Shorenstein Center.

"When that happens, which is all the time, the campaign never gets much attention and so most people never know it existed in the first place."

