The parents of Trevor Reed, a former Marine wrongfully detained in Russia since 2019, met on Tuesday with White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan to discuss their son's case, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: It's at least the third meeting Sullivan has had with the relatives of a U.S. hostage or wrongful detainee this month, after families confronted him about meeting requests that had gone unanswered.

Context: As Axios first reported, Sullivan told dozens of families during a Dec. 3 Zoom call he was unaware they'd been seeking meetings with him. He pledged to make himself personally available going forward.

Hostage families like the Reeds engage frequently with the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs (SPEHA), a State Department office established in 2015 to isolate hostage negotiations from broader national security policy.

But families and advocates say engaging with the national security adviser remains a top priority, given that they're responsible for presenting the president with potential deals to bring hostages home.

Driving the news: Since the Dec. 3 videoconference, Sullivan has met with the mother of Austin Tice, a journalist kidnapped in Syria in 2012, and the family of Matthew Heath, a former Marine arrested by the Venezuelan government in 2020.

Elizabeth Whelan, whose brother Paul Whelan is also a former Marine detained in Russia, told Axios she's requested a meeting but has not yet had a date confirmed.

Whelan's questioning of Sullivan during the Zoom call is ultimately what led to his commitment to meet with her and any other hostage family.

What they're saying: Joey and Paula Reed told Axios during an interview in Washington they were thrilled with their conversation with Sullivan, whom they described as engaged, candid and highly competent.

The Reeds said Sullivan did all he could to answer every question they had, and they left the meeting feeling more positive than they had in a long time.

A senior administration official told Axios: "We will continue to work to ensure we are communicating and sharing information in a way useful to the families whom we view as our valued partners in the enduring efforts to bring home their loved ones."

The big picture: Trevor Reed, 30, was sentenced to nine years in prison in 2020, on charges of assaulting an officer during a drunken night out in Moscow.

His family says there's no evidence for the charges, and that he's being held by the Russian government as a bargaining chip.