Scoop: Parents of ex-Marine held in Russia meet with Jake Sullivan

Trevor Reed, during a sentencing hearing in Moscow in 2019. Photo: Vyacheslav Prokofyev\TASS via Getty Images

The parents of Trevor Reed, a former Marine wrongfully detained in Russia since 2019, met on Tuesday with White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan to discuss their son's case, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: It's at least the third meeting Sullivan has had with the relatives of a U.S. hostage or wrongful detainee this month, after families confronted him about meeting requests that had gone unanswered.

Context: As Axios first reported, Sullivan told dozens of families during a Dec. 3 Zoom call he was unaware they'd been seeking meetings with him. He pledged to make himself personally available going forward.

  • Hostage families like the Reeds engage frequently with the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs (SPEHA), a State Department office established in 2015 to isolate hostage negotiations from broader national security policy.
  • But families and advocates say engaging with the national security adviser remains a top priority, given that they're responsible for presenting the president with potential deals to bring hostages home.

Driving the news: Since the Dec. 3 videoconference, Sullivan has met with the mother of Austin Tice, a journalist kidnapped in Syria in 2012, and the family of Matthew Heath, a former Marine arrested by the Venezuelan government in 2020.

  • Elizabeth Whelan, whose brother Paul Whelan is also a former Marine detained in Russia, told Axios she's requested a meeting but has not yet had a date confirmed.
  • Whelan's questioning of Sullivan during the Zoom call is ultimately what led to his commitment to meet with her and any other hostage family.

What they're saying: Joey and Paula Reed told Axios during an interview in Washington they were thrilled with their conversation with Sullivan, whom they described as engaged, candid and highly competent.

  • The Reeds said Sullivan did all he could to answer every question they had, and they left the meeting feeling more positive than they had in a long time.
  • A senior administration official told Axios: "We will continue to work to ensure we are communicating and sharing information in a way useful to the families whom we view as our valued partners in the enduring efforts to bring home their loved ones."

The big picture: Trevor Reed, 30, was sentenced to nine years in prison in 2020, on charges of assaulting an officer during a drunken night out in Moscow.

His family says there's no evidence for the charges, and that he's being held by the Russian government as a bargaining chip.

  • Reed is serving out his sentence in a penal colony, and went on hunger strike last month to protest his inhumane prison conditions.
  • His family says he's not received adequate health treatment, including for COVID-19, and has frequently been held in solitary confinement.
  • The Reeds say they have complete faith President Biden raised their son's case during his video call with Russian President Vladimir Putin this month, but they fear a Russian invasion of Ukraine could effectively turn their son into a prisoner of war.

Andrew Freedman
Updated 20 mins ago - Science

Historic storm bringing damaging winds, "unprecedented" tornado risk

Map showing the extent of maximum wind gusts, with orange and red showing wind gusts at or above 60 mph, on Dec. 15. Image: Weatherbell.com

An expansive and intensifying storm is unleashing an array of hazardous weather to a broad swath of the lower 48 states on Wednesday, from 100 mph winds in Colorado to record warmth and the potential for tornadoes in Iowa.

Why it matters: The storm has already set all-time high temperatures for the month of December, as readings soar into the 70s all the way to the Iowa-Minnesota border. Its winds could knock out power to more than 100,000 people and complicate cleanup efforts from the devastating weekend tornadoes in Central states.

Kate Marino
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Fed sees interest rate hikes in 2022

Gold plated seal inside the Federal Reserve System's Eccles Building. Photo: Brooks Kraft/Getty Images

The Federal Reserve announced Wednesday a plan to shorten the amount of time it's going to take to bring its emergency bond market purchases to an end — the so-called "taper."

The big picture: These purchases helped stabilize the Treasury bond market at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, shoring up investor confidence and ultimately allowing stocks to begin their sharp rise.

  • And momentum has arrived for interest rate hikes in 2022: All of the Fed’s 18 committee officials expect liftoff next year, compared to nine who expected that in September and seven in June.

Why it matters: As inflation heats up more than the Fed expected, the central bank has re-evaluated its economic projections — and the policy moves that stem from them.

  • The Fed doesn’t want to begin raising rates until it concludes the taper — so a faster taper gives it the freedom to start hiking earlier in 2022.

What he's saying: "We are phasing out our purchases more rapidly because with elevated inflation pressures in a rapidly strengthening labor market, the economy no longer needs increasing amounts of policy support," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said at today's press conference.

State of play: The Fed will double the rate at which it reduces its bond buying, putting it on pace to conclude the taper by March.

  • Powell said that he doesn't foresee the need for an extended waiting period between the end of the taper and the start of rate liftoff.

By the numbers: Quarterly economic projections released Wednesday by the Fed show expectations for inflation (as measured by core PCE) at 4.4% at the end of this year, compared to 3.7% expected in September. The most recent actual core PCE reading was 4.1%.

  • Looking ahead, the median expectation held by Fed members is for core PCE growth cool to 2.6% in 2022.

Meanwhile: Fed members expect the unemployment rate to reach 3.5% next year (it's currently 4.2%).

What they're saying: "The Fed is signaling that it is taking inflation seriously and, so far, the market believes that the Fed will successfully fight inflation," Chris Zaccarelli, Chief Investment Officer for Independent Advisor Alliance, wrote in a research note.

  • Stocks were in the green after the meeting, with the S&P 500 up about 1.5% since the open.

This story has been updated throughout, with comments from today's press conference.

Oriana Gonzalez
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden speaks to families in tornado-ravaged Kentucky

President Biden speaks with a resident as he tours storm damage in Mayfield, Ky. on Dec. 15. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden traveled to western Kentucky on Wednesday to survey the devastating damage from last weekend's tornadoes and storms.

The latest: Biden visited Mayfield, one of the hardest-hit areas. There, he received a briefing, toured the tornado-ravaged town and spoke with affected families.

