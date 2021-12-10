Sign up for our daily briefing

Scoop: Austin Tice's mom gets White House meeting

Austin Tice's parents at a press conference in Beirut in 2018. Photo: Joseph Eid/AFP via Getty Images

The mother of Austin Tice, an American journalist abducted in Syria in 2012, will meet Friday with White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan to discuss a proposal she believes could bring her son home, two people familiar with the plans tell Axios.

Why it matters: As the Arab world slowly reintegrates Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad after a decade-long civil war, Debra Tice believes now is the best opportunity in years to secure her son's release. The U.S. government operates under the assumption he’s still alive.

What they're saying: "I'm at the point in this journey where this isn't going to be me showing pictures of my sweet boy," she told Axios in an interview Thursday after appearing at a press freedom event at the National Press Club. "The things we're discussing have to go up the chain."

  • At the event, she disclosed that she was seeking a meeting with Sullivan but declined to discuss details of her outreach.
  • While she praised those in the State Department, FBI and Congress who've supported her over the years, she generally described national security advisers in the Obama, Trump and Biden administrations as obstacles to bringing her son home.
  • Tice told Axios that national security advisers are so important because "they're the ones who have to sign off any proposal presented to the president, and they're the ones who have to promote the idea to the president."
  • A White House spokesperson declined to comment for this story.

Driving the news: As Axios first reported, Sullivan held a Zoom call last Friday with dozens of hostage families after many — including Tice and her husband — expressed frustration they'd not yet been granted a meeting with him or President Biden.

  • Sullivan told families he was unaware they had sought meetings with him, and pledged to make himself available to all who wished to discuss their cases.
  • His overture "made the whole hour worthwhile for me," Tice told Axios. "As soon as the Zoom call ended, I sent an email: 'Lovely. I'll be in town Monday.'"

Flashback: Two Trump administration officials flew to Damascus in September 2020 to secretly meet with the Assad regime, which the U.S. has not formally recognized since 2012.

  • The Syrians — without providing proof Austin Tice was still alive — demanded three conditions for his release, the AP reported earlier this year: Lift sanctions on the regime, withdraw U.S. troops from Syria and restore diplomatic ties.
  • Debra Tice says she believes the specifics of those demands were miscommunicated to the White House, based on her conversations with Lebanese security chief Abbas Ibrahim, who has advocated for the release of U.S. hostages in Syria.
  • She and Ibrahim traveled to Washington in November 2020 to try to clarify that message to President Trump and his team, but the White House had descended into post-election chaos and they were unable to secure a meeting.

Go deeper

Jonathan SwanAndrew Solender
Dec 9, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Inside Trump's hunt for "disloyal" Republicans

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Donald Trump and his associates are systematically reshaping the Republican Party, working to install hand-picked loyalists across federal and state governments and destroy those he feels have been disloyal, sources close to the former president tell Axios.

Why it matters: If most or all of Trump’s candidates win, he will go into the 2024 election cycle with far more people willing to do his bidding who run the elections in key states.

Go deeper (4 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
21 mins ago - World

U.S. wins appeal to extradite Julian Assange

Photo: Guy Smallman/Getty Images

London's High Court on Friday overturned a British judge's decision to block the extradition of Julian Assange to the U.S., dealing a major blow to the WikiLeaks founder in his decade-long fight to avoid prosecution by the U.S. government.

Why it matters: Assange, who was arrested in Ecuador's embassy in London in 2019 after its government revoked his asylum, is wanted in the U.S. on charges of violating the Espionage Act and hacking government computers.

Zachary Basu
21 mins ago - World
Rebecca Falconer
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Texas judge: Citizen enforcement of abortion law unconstitutional

Pro-abortion rights protesters march outside the Texas State Capitol in Austin in September. Photo: Sergio Flores For The Washington Post via Getty Images

A Texas law banning most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy violates the state's constitution as it permits private citizens to sue abortion providers, a judge ruled Thursday.

Why it matters: State District Court Judge David Peeples' ruling, which doesn't stop the strict law from being enforced, comes ahead of an expected U.S. Supreme Court decision on the Texas legislation.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow