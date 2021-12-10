Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Austin Tice's parents at a press conference in Beirut in 2018. Photo: Joseph Eid/AFP via Getty Images
The mother of Austin Tice, an American journalist abducted in Syria in 2012, will meet Friday with White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan to discuss a proposal she believes could bring her son home, two people familiar with the plans tell Axios.
Why it matters: As the Arab world slowly reintegrates Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad after a decade-long civil war, Debra Tice believes now is the best opportunity in years to secure her son's release. The U.S. government operates under the assumption he’s still alive.
What they're saying: "I'm at the point in this journey where this isn't going to be me showing pictures of my sweet boy," she told Axios in an interview Thursday after appearing at a press freedom event at the National Press Club. "The things we're discussing have to go up the chain."
- At the event, she disclosed that she was seeking a meeting with Sullivan but declined to discuss details of her outreach.
- While she praised those in the State Department, FBI and Congress who've supported her over the years, she generally described national security advisers in the Obama, Trump and Biden administrations as obstacles to bringing her son home.
- Tice told Axios that national security advisers are so important because "they're the ones who have to sign off any proposal presented to the president, and they're the ones who have to promote the idea to the president."
- A White House spokesperson declined to comment for this story.
Driving the news: As Axios first reported, Sullivan held a Zoom call last Friday with dozens of hostage families after many — including Tice and her husband — expressed frustration they'd not yet been granted a meeting with him or President Biden.
- Sullivan told families he was unaware they had sought meetings with him, and pledged to make himself available to all who wished to discuss their cases.
- His overture "made the whole hour worthwhile for me," Tice told Axios. "As soon as the Zoom call ended, I sent an email: 'Lovely. I'll be in town Monday.'"
Flashback: Two Trump administration officials flew to Damascus in September 2020 to secretly meet with the Assad regime, which the U.S. has not formally recognized since 2012.
- The Syrians — without providing proof Austin Tice was still alive — demanded three conditions for his release, the AP reported earlier this year: Lift sanctions on the regime, withdraw U.S. troops from Syria and restore diplomatic ties.
- Debra Tice says she believes the specifics of those demands were miscommunicated to the White House, based on her conversations with Lebanese security chief Abbas Ibrahim, who has advocated for the release of U.S. hostages in Syria.
- She and Ibrahim traveled to Washington in November 2020 to try to clarify that message to President Trump and his team, but the White House had descended into post-election chaos and they were unable to secure a meeting.