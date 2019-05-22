Trade war: U.S. firms in China say tariffs are hurting business

U.S.-Chinese tariff increases are hurting American business in China, 74.9% of almost 250 respondents told a survey, published Wednesday by American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in China and Shanghai.

Why it matters: It's another sign that the trade war is starting to bite. Bank of America-Merrill Lynch has said the standoff risks "a global recession." Now, American businesses are concerned about the effects of President Trump's action against Chinese tech giant Huawei, AmCham China chairman Tim Stratford told BBC.