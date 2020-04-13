Deadly Easter tornadoes and damaging winds pummel the South

Powerful storms spawning tornadoes struck the South on Easter Sunday, killing at least six people and prompting Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves to declare a state of emergency.

Details: The Mississippi State Emergency Management Agency confirmed three deaths in Jefferson Davis County, two in Lawrence County and one in Walthall County. NOAA's Storm Prediction Center said "strong tornadoes, widespread damaging winds, and large hail are all possible" overnight.

An "outbreak of severe thunderstorms" through the night was forecast, with the parts of Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia most at risk.

The state of play: National Weather Service officials in Jackson, Mississippi, urged residents in a Facebook live on Sunday morning to immediately find shelter as they confirmed a tornado had hit the state.

In Louisiana, City of Monroe officials posted images to Twitter of damage to buildings in several locations. Entergy reported some 7,000 customers in Monroe were without power Sunday evening.

What they're saying: "This is not how anyone wants to celebrate Easter Sunday," Reeves tweeted. "We are mobilizing all resources available to protect our people and their property."

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.