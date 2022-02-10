Sign up for our daily briefing

The House’s top stock traders

Note: Excludes representatives no longer in Congress. Data: House Stock Watcher; Table: Thomas Oide/Axios

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) has reported more stock purchases and sales during the past two years than any other member of the U.S. House of Representatives, according to an Axios analysis of data from the House Stock Watcher.

Why it matters: Bipartisan momentum is building around legislation that would ban lawmakers from owning and trading individual stocks. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is now backing some of the efforts after long fighting stock bans, as was reported on Wednesday.

Yes, but: The devil is in the details.

  • There are several potential bans being proposed, and some measures would be stricter than others — including banning spouses and other immediate relatives of lawmakers from trading stock, as well.
  • Pelosi's husband, Paul, has made millions from stock trades.

By the numbers: The House Stock Watcher compiles reports filed by members and presents them in a manner more readable than the original PDFs.

  • Of the top 10 House members who've made the most trades in the past two years, seven are Democrats.
  • Gottheimer mostly traded stock in the tech sector — $75 million out of $81 million invested — and the vast majority of his transactions were in the lowest $1,000-$15,000 range.
  • “Prior to taking office, Josh turned over management of his portfolio to a third party and only receives statements of prior transactions," a spokesperson told Axios.
  • While Nancy Pelosi didn't make the top 10 for the number of individual transactions she has had to disclose, 33 of the 57 transactions — made by her husband — were over $500,000. That included 11 over $1 million.

Between the lines: The data accounts for stock information reported by members of Congress as mandated by the 2012 STOCK Act. The law was intended to prevent insider trading and conflicts of interest.

  • The data does include bonds and mutual fund investments, although the vast majority of transactions among the top 10 members or their spouses was in individual stocks.
  • A Business Insider investigation, however, found at least 55 members of Congress who failed to properly report stock trades in 2021.
  • Reps. Susie Lee (D-Nev.), Alan Lowenthal (D-Calif.) and Kevin Hern (R-Okla.) all violated the STOCK Act last year in some way, and are also in the top 10 members for stock trades.

What they're saying: Axios reached out to the offices of each member in the accompanying graphic. Spokespersons for Hern and Rep. Donald Beyer (D-Va.) told Axios the members do not personally manage or control stock purchases or sales.

  • The stocks for Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) stocks are owned by his wife.
  • Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) is also one of only 10 members of Congress with a blind trust.

What to watch: We will examine the stock trading by senators in Thursday's Sneak Peek newsletter.

Hans NicholsJonathan Swan
10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Inside Schumer’s frayed relationship with Manchin

Photo illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios. Photos: Julia Nikhinson/Bloomberg, Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The failed Build Back Better negotiations have left the relationship between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) severely strained.

  • Both senators — and their staffs — quietly question whether the other side can be trusted, four sources close to the situation told Axios.

Why it matters: Democrats are privately concerned the breach will affect any effort to revive President Biden's BBB agenda. A medical absence by Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) already deprives Schumer of a reliable party vote.

Go deeper (3 min. read)
3 hours ago - Sports

2021 Super Bowl could see millions more legal sports bettors

There are 45 million more potential legal sports bettors on Sunday than during last year's Super Bowl. That translates to about 31.5 million people betting $7.6 billion on the big game, the American Gaming Association estimates, per the AP.

The big picture: Sports betting is legalizing so fast and broadly that long-resistant institutions like colleges and the NFL are getting in on the action.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)
Erin Doherty
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Archives requests Justice Department probe of Trump's handling of records

Former President Donald Trump addresses supporters during a rally at York Family Farms on August 21, 2021 in Cullman, Alabama. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The National Archives and Records Administration asked the Justice Department to probe former President Trump's handlings of White House records, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: The request brings into question whether the former president could be investigated by federal law enforcement for a possible crime, according to the Post.

Go deeper (1 min. read)