Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Pelosi buckles, pushes stock-trading ban

Noah Bressner

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is moving to ban stock trading on Capitol Hill, Punchbowl News reports.

Why it matters: This adds unprecedented momentum to an issue that also has bipartisan support on the Senate side.

  • Pelosi's imprimatur follows building momentum in both parties: Some progressive Democrats and MAGA Republicans have united on a proposal to ban sitting lawmakers from trading individual stocks, Axios reported last month.
  • Pelosi and some other Democratic leaders themselves have been slow to take up the issue, despite reported interest from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
  • Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has already endorsed banning stock trades by members of Congress, telling reporters on Tuesday that he "would like to see it done."

Driving the news: Pelosi and House Democratic leaders are planning to "amend the STOCK Act, the 2012 law governing how members disclose the purchase or sale of stocks, to eliminate the trading of individual stocks by members of Congress," Punchbowl News reports.

  • "Other laws covering members and staff, such as the Ethics in Government Act, will likely be revised as well," per the outlet.

State of play: Momentum has been growing in both parties and both chambers.

  • Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Steve Daines (R-Mont.) have already reached a deal to file a stock-ban bill, Axios' Sophia Cai reports.
  • Their bill would ban lawmakers and their spouses from owning and trading individual stocks but would allow them to own stock in diversified funds.
  • But other Democratic Senators have lined up behind a less stringent proposal from Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) and Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) that would require members of Congress and their spouses to put their stock portfolios in a blind trust.

Between the lines: Members of Congress have great power to move stock prices, and great financial incentives to do so, Axios' Dan Primack notes.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

