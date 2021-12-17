Lemon-lime soda, navy comforter among top ordered items in 2021

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Lemon-lime soda, navy comforter among top ordered items in 2021

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

This year’s stay-at-home economy was fueled by chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream, lemon-lime soda, and mac and cheese bites. 

Driving the news: Those were the top three convenience items delivered by DoorDash, according to the company’s latest trend report

Details:

  • Atop the household category: Navy comforters, smart-home items and garment racks — along with irons, accent tables, nonstick baking pans and rolling office chairs. 
  • Most ordered foods: French fries, chicken nuggets and gyro bowls were the top three.
  • New England clam chowder, churros, brown sugar tater tots, soup dumplings and poke bowls rounded out the bottom 20.

The big picture: DoorDash is expanding delivery services into ultra-fast groceries, starting with New York City.

  • The speed and scale race has spread across retail and pushed investors into startups like Gopuff, which just raised $1.5 billion.

Go deeper

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
Dec 16, 2021 - Economy & Business

Scoop: Gopuff raises $1.5 billion

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Gopuff, an instant delivery platform for everyday items, has raised $1.5 billion in what could be a valuation of up to $40 billion, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: This suggests that the Philadelphia-based company, which recently launched in London and New York, is preparing for a 2022 IPO.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Worth Sparkman
Dec 16, 2021 - Axios NW Arkansas

Northwest Arkansas' top grocery deliveries

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

NW Arkansas is bound together by canned black beans and mint chip ice cream.

What's happening: Instacart released its 2021 Delivered report on the most popular grocery items in cities around America. Below are some interesting trends from NWA's largest four cities:

Meat alternative: Fayetteville ordered more plant-based protein than 65% of the rest of Instacart customers across the U.S., and Bentonville ordered 57% more.

Ice cream: Mint chip led the pack in Bentonville, Springdale and Rogers as the most popular ice cream flavors. Strawberry was tops in Fayetteville. Cookie dough showed up in all cities.

Gobble, gobble: Pecans and pie crusts were needed in Fayetteville before Thanksgiving, while boxed stuffing and marshmallows were popular in Bentonville.

  • Cooks in Springdale wanted marshmallows and whipped cream.
  • People in Rogers ordered butter spread and pie crusts.

Canned black beans showed up as a popular item in all four cities.

All four cities ordered enough bananas to stack as high as 332 Arkansas State Capitols.

Shawna Chen
2 hours ago - Health

New York reports highest daily COVID record of pandemic

People wait to be tested for COVID-19 at a street-side testing booth in New York on Dec. 17. Photo: Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images

New York reported 21,027 COVID cases on Friday, surpassing the previous single-day record from January as Omicron reaches across the state.

Why it matters: With the new variant appearing to spread more easily than previous COVID strains, the surge will likely be replicated around the country, Axios' Caitlin Owens writes.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow