Lemon-lime soda, navy comforter among top ordered items in 2021

This year’s stay-at-home economy was fueled by chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream, lemon-lime soda, and mac and cheese bites.

Driving the news: Those were the top three convenience items delivered by DoorDash, according to the company’s latest trend report.

Details:

Atop the household category: Navy comforters, smart-home items and garment racks — along with irons, accent tables, nonstick baking pans and rolling office chairs.

French fries, chicken nuggets and gyro bowls were the top three. New England clam chowder, churros, brown sugar tater tots, soup dumplings and poke bowls rounded out the bottom 20.

The big picture: DoorDash is expanding delivery services into ultra-fast groceries, starting with New York City.