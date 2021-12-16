Sign up for our daily briefing

Scoop: Gopuff raises $1.5 billion

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Gopuff, an instant delivery platform for everyday items, has raised $1.5 billion in what could be a valuation of up to $40 billion, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: This suggests that the Philadelphia-based company, which recently launched in London and New York, is preparing for a 2022 IPO.

Details: The round is structured as a convertible note led by Guggenheim Partners, and the cap is $40 billion.

  • Gopuff was valued at around $15 billion in a round over the summer.
  • A related securities filing in Delaware was flagged earlier today by Prime Unicorn Index.
  • The company declined comment when contacted by Axios.

The bottom line: Amazon may be king of super-fast delivery, but it has competition.

Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to reflect that the investors are buying into Gopuff at a valuation capped at $40 billion. The headline has also been updated to highlight the capital raise.

Go deeper

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
14 hours ago - Economy & Business

Reddit files to go public

Photo: Lionel Bonaventure / AFP via Getty Images

It's official: Reddit wants to go public, and has filed its IPO prospectus with the SEC.

Why it matters: The company was bought by publishing giant Condé Nast for $10 million in 2006. After well over $1 billion in subsequent new investment, it's hoping for a $15 billion valuation when it goes public, per Reuters.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Kia Kokalitcheva
Dec 15, 2021 - Economy & Business

Anchorage Digital raises $350 million in funding round led by KKR

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Anchorage Digital, a San Francisco-based company providing digital assets custody and management for institutions, raised $350 million in Series D funding at a $3 billion valuation led by KKR.

Why it matters: As institutions continue to get more and more invested into crypto, companies like Anchorage are becoming critical.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Kia Kokalitcheva
Dec 14, 2021 - Economy & Business

Exclusive: Course Hero raises $380 million at $3.6 billion valuation

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Course Hero, a Silicon Valley provider of online class study materials, has raised $380 million in Series C funding at a $3.6 billion valuation led by Wellington Management.

Why it matters: The company is becoming a major education industry acquirer, having recently bought CliffsNotes, LitCharts, QuillBot and Symbolab.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow