Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Cárdenas: Democrats need to be more "culturally competent" to win

Photo: Paul Morigi via Getty Images

Rep. Tony Cárdenas (D-Calif.), who's running for chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, told "Axios on HBO" that the DCCC needs to change "overnight" and his colleagues need to be more "culturally competent" if they want to be successful in the next election.

Why it matters: House Democrats are confronting what went wrong and what their party needs to change after they failed to expand their House majority and President Trump expanded his support among Latino voters.

What they're saying: "It's frustrating to me," Cárdenas said about Democrats' failure to better connect with Latino voters.

  • "If we did a better message in Spanish and English to a community that communicates in two languages, we are going to get them to nod their head and say, 'I like this Democrat. That person's fighting for me.'"
  • Cárdenas said the Democratic Party left some Latino voters on the table this cycle because of a lack of focus and understanding about their concerns.
  • "You can't talk to a community without having culturally competent people who are doing the messaging and getting the truth out to them," he said.
  • "And you can't message to them in the last few weeks ... You have to develop a relationship with them on the truth, and get that back-and-forth as soon as possible. We didn't do enough of that."

Driving the news: Cárdenas and Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) are both running to replace Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.) who stepped down after catastrophic congressional results for the party in the 2020 election.

  • The election will be held on Nov. 30.
  • "I would like to see the DCCC change overnight, literally, to make sure that we have culturally competent, diverse staff, diverse vendors, diverse campaign consultants, diverse candidates all across the board," Cárdenas said.

The big picture: Democrats are reckoning with their national party brand, especially as some members blame liberal slogans like "defund the police" as the reason for their House and Senate losses.

  • Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) told "Axios on HBO" the day President-elect Joe Biden won the election that House Democrats "were not able to discipline ourselves" and that they should "stop sloganeering" if they want to win more seats.
  • Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) told Politico: “The brand of the national Democratic Party is mushy. People don’t know what we stand for, what we’re about.”
  • And Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D-Fla.) — who lost re-election — tweeted an autopsy of sorts, blaming their party losses in part on "a national party that thinks racial identity is how we vote."

Go deeper: Rep. Tony Cárdenas is running for chair of the DCCC

Go deeper

Ursula Perano
Updated 12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The top Republicans who have acknowledged Biden as president-elect

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Some elected Republicans are breaking ranks with President Trump to acknowledge that President-elect Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

Why it matters: The relative sparsity of acknowledgements highlights Trump's lasting power in the GOP, as his campaign moves to file multiple lawsuits alleging voter fraud in key swing states — despite the fact that there have been no credible allegations of any widespread fraud anywhere in the U.S.

Go deeper (4 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Nov 22, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Inside Republicans' troubled Election Day operations

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

As President Trump unsuccessfully argues fraudulent voter claims, campaign operatives tell Axios the reality is the joint EDO (Election Day operations) by the Trump campaign and Republican National Committee left them feeling largely unprepared to challenge ballots in real time.

Why it matters: With several states moving toward certifying election results this week, the postmortems are beginning as political operatives try to understand what worked, what didn't and how to adjust going forward.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
1 hour ago - Health

What overwhelmed hospitals look like

A healthcare professional suits up to enter a COVID-19 patient's room in the ICU at Van Wert County Hospital in Ohio. Photo: Megan Jelinger/AFP

Utah doctors are doing what they say is the equivalent of rationing care. Intensive care beds in Minnesota are nearly full. And the country overall continues to break hospitalization records — all as millions of Americans travel to spend Thanksgiving with friends and family.

Why it matters: America's health care workers are exhausted, and the sickest coronavirus patients aren't receiving the kind of care that could make the difference between living and dying.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

Get Axios AM in your inbox

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!