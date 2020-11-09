Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Scoop: Rep. Tony Cárdenas is running for chair of House Democrats' campaign arm

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Rep. Tony Cárdenas (D-Calif.) is running for chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), as Democrats look for new leadership after failing to expand their House majority in last week's election, according to a source familiar.

Why it matters: Cardenas' consideration for this leadership post reflects a recognition among Democrats that they need to shore up their support with Hispanic voters and better understand the nuances of the Latino community to improve their electoral prospects.

Driving the news: Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.) announced Monday she will not seek re-election for DCCC chair, after narrowly eking out a win in her own re-election race, Politico first reported.

  • Cardenas is the chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus' BOLD PAC, which supports Hispanic Democratic candidates down-ballot.
  • Trump won 28% of the Latino vote in 2016, and increased his standing to roughly 32% in 2020.
  • He increased his support with Latino voters in Texas, south Florida, and areas across California, Arizona, Colorado, North Carolina, Wisconsin and Nevada, per The Atlantic.

What to watch: Other Democrats are expected to announce their intention to run for the position as well, including Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.), according to a source familiar.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Courtenay Brown
Updated 44 mins ago - Economy & Business

Stock market rises after Pfizer coronavirus vaccine news

A face mask hanging on the fence of the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Dow closed up 2.9%, or 835 points, after Pfizer announced promising, though early, findings about the effectiveness of its coronavirus vaccine. The S&P 500 finished up 1.2%.

The state of play: The vaccine progress is fueling market optimism about a possible return to normal, as the coronavirus pandemic and social-distancing restrictions have held back the U.S. economy.

Axios
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

McConnell defends Trump's refusal to concede to Biden

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) celebrated Republicans' congressional victories and defended President Trump's refusal to concede to Joe Biden, saying on the Senate floor Monday that Trump has "every right to look into allegations and request recounts."

The state of play: As of Monday afternoon, only four Republican senators — Sens. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Mitt Romney (Utah), Susan Collins (Maine) and Ben Sasse (Neb.) — had congratulated Biden on his projected victory.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Biden unveils coronavirus task force.
  2. Health: Pfizer says its vaccine is more than 90% effective — U.S. coronavirus cases top 10 million
  3. States: 23 states set single-day coronavirus case records last week.
  4. Business: Stock market roars higher after Pfizer vaccine news — The jobs recovery remains far from complete.
  5. Sports: How the pandemic helped fuel 2020's golf boom.
