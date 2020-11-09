Rep. Tony Cárdenas (D-Calif.) is running for chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), as Democrats look for new leadership after failing to expand their House majority in last week's election, according to a source familiar.

Why it matters: Cardenas' consideration for this leadership post reflects a recognition among Democrats that they need to shore up their support with Hispanic voters and better understand the nuances of the Latino community to improve their electoral prospects.

Driving the news: Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.) announced Monday she will not seek re-election for DCCC chair, after narrowly eking out a win in her own re-election race, Politico first reported.

Cardenas is the chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus' BOLD PAC, which supports Hispanic Democratic candidates down-ballot.

Trump won 28% of the Latino vote in 2016, and increased his standing to roughly 32% in 2020.

He increased his support with Latino voters in Texas, south Florida, and areas across California, Arizona, Colorado, North Carolina, Wisconsin and Nevada, per The Atlantic.

What to watch: Other Democrats are expected to announce their intention to run for the position as well, including Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.), according to a source familiar.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.