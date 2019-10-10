Tom Steyer's campaign says it raised $2 million in Q3

Billionaire and 2020 Democratic candidate Tom Steyer's campaign said Thursday that it raised more than $2 million in the 3rd quarter.

The big picture: Steyer vowed upon launch to spend $100 million of his own money, largely accumulated during his time as a hedge fund manager. Thus far, he's focused his campaign's spending in the early states, running ads that have helped boost his polling numbers just high enough to qualify for the October and November debates.