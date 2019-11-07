Tom Steyer's aide allegedly tried to buy endorsements from Iowa politicians

One of Tom Steyer's top aides allegedly offered campaign contributions to Iowa politicians if they agreed to endorse the billionaire candidate, reports AP.

Why it matters: Undisclosed payments in exchange for endorsements would violate campaign finance laws. There is no record of any Iowans accepting funds from Steyer’s campaign in such a deal, and his press secretary has denied knowledge of the offer. Since Steyer launched his long-shot campaign, he's been accused of trying to buy his way into the White House. He vowed to put $100 million of his own fortune toward his campaign.

