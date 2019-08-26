Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) argued Monday that acquiring Greenland "would secure vital strategic interests for the United States" in a New York Times op-ed.

Why it matters: Cotton cites China's interest in the island, especially given its proximity to North America and the Arctic, as reason that the U.S. should make a play for it. Greenland's abundance of rare-earth minerals — integral to high-tech manufacturing — also makes it attractive to China, which currently dominates the world market for such materials.