Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen responded to President Trump's interest in the U.S. buying Greenland, telling Danish media Sunday it's an "an absurd discussion" and that the territory is not for sale, Reuters reports.

Quote Greenland is not for sale. Greenland is not Danish. Greenland belongs to Greenland. I strongly hope that this is not meant seriously."

— Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen interview with Sermitsiaq

The Big picture: Greenland has self-rule, but it is part of the Kingdom of Denmark. When asked if he wanted to buy the world's largest island that's not a contingent, Trump told reporters, "We're looking into it ... It is not No.1 on the burner."

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told "Fox News Sunday" the situation was "developing," noting that Trump "knows a thing or two about buying real estate."

