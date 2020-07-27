44 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Tom Cotton defends slavery comments

Sen. Tom Cotton during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in May. Photo: Andrew Harnik/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) defended on Twitter comments he made in an interview with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, published Sunday, on the enslavement of Black people in the U.S.

Driving the news: "We have to study the history of slavery and its role and impact on the development of our country because otherwise we can’t understand our country," Cotton told the paper. "As the Founding Fathers said, it was the necessary evil upon which the union was built, but the union was built in a way, as Lincoln said, to put slavery on the course to its ultimate extinction."

Context: Cotton made the comments while discussing a bill he introduced last week specifically seeking to prohibit the use of federal funds to teach the New York Times' 1619 Project by K-12 schools or school districts.

"The entire premise of the New York Times’ factually, historically flawed 1619 Project … is that America is at root, a systemically racist country to the core and irredeemable. I reject that root and branch. America is a great and noble country founded on the proposition that all mankind is created equal. We have always struggled to live up to that promise, but no country has ever done more to achieve it."
— Cotton's remarks to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
  • Following criticism from historians and other leading figures online, Cotton denied that he was calling the enslavement of Black people a "necessary evil," tweeting, "I said that *the Founders viewed slavery as a necessary evil* and described how they put the evil institution on the path to extinction, a point frequently made by Lincoln."

What they're saying: Nikole Hannah-Jones, who won a 2020 Pulitzer Prize for commentary for her introductory essay to the NYT project, was among those to address Cotton's comments, saying: "Imagine thinking a non-divisive curriculum is one that tells Black children the buying and selling of their ancestors, the rape, torture, and forced labor of their ancestors for PROFIT, was just a 'necessary evil' for the creation of the 'noblest/ country the world has ever seen."

  • After Cotton defended his remarks, she replied: "Were the Founders right or wrong ... when they called slavery a 'necessary evil upon which the Union was built”? Because either you agree with their assessment of slavery as necessary or you admit they were lying and it was just an evil and dishonorable choice. Which?" He has yet to respond to that tweet.

Of note: A June op-ed by Cotton in the Times, which called for President Trump to "send in the troops" to quell protest unrest, prompted the paper to change its editorial board processes and state that the article failed to meet its standards.

Fadel Allassan
Jul 21, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Tom Cotton compares Portland "insurrectionists" to Confederate rebels

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) defended the use of federal law enforcement officers in Portland and compared violent protesters in the city to the "anarchists and insurrectionists" who seceded from the Union in the prelude to the Civil War.

The big picture: Cotton's comments comes after President Trump told reporters on Monday the administration would send more federal law enforcement into cities run by Democrats. The Arkansas senator previously sparked a controversy by calling for Trump in a New York Times op-ed to "send in the troops" to quell violent protests.

Marisa FernandezRebecca Falconer
Updated 5 mins ago - Science

As Hanna's rains lash South Texas, Hurricane Douglas threatens Hawaii

Police wait for people to return to their cars before closing the beach parking lot in preparation for Hurricane Douglas, in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Sunday. Photo: Ronen Zilberman/AFP via Getty Images

As South Texas continued to feel the effects of one hurricane, another one was threatening parts of Hawaii, according to forecasters.

Driving the news: Former Hurricane Hanna triggered flooding after dumping over 15 inches of rain over Texas — and the downpour's continuing overnight, the Washington Post notes. Meanwhile, a "dangerous Hurricane Douglas" was approaching the Hawaiian island of Kaua Monday morning, the National Hurricane Center said.

Axios
Updated 55 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 16,263,533 — Total deaths: 648,966 — Total recoveries — 9,407,423Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of midnight ET: 4,234,021 — Total deaths: 146,935 — Total recoveries: 1,297,863 — Total tested: 51,491,494Map.
  3. Politics: Trump plans to aggressively promote vaccine and therapeutic news at coronavirus briefings.
  4. Health: Ex-CDC head: Total tests conducted is a "useless number" if results are delayed — Trump testing czar concedes turnaround time for testing is still too long.
  5. Congress: Pelosi rules out liability protections for employers of "essential workers" — White House to propose reducing unemployment benefits to 70% of wages.
