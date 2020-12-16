Times Square New Year's Eve event will have no public audience

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul
Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg
New Year's Eve celebrations in New York City's Times Square on Jan. 1 this year. Photo: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images
This year's Times Square New Year's Eve celebrations in New York City will take place without a public audience in attendance as a precaution against the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers announced Tuesday.
Why it matters: It's the first time the event hasn't permitted people to gather in the square. The Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment said in a statement that the celebrations would still be broadcast on TV and online.
Of note: The world-famous ball drop will go ahead and Gloria Gaynor will perform her 1970s disco hit "I will survive."
What to expect: This event will recognize the "heroes of 2020" — people at the frontlines of the pandemic, including first responders, essential workers and their families, some of whom will attend as special guests.
- "All participants will remain masked at all times except when preforming and will adhere to distancing regulations throughout the production site," the statement notes.
Flashback: In photos: Cities around the world ring in the start of 2020