Times Square New Year's Eve event will have no public audience

New Year's Eve celebrations in New York City's Times Square on Jan. 1 this year. Photo: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

This year's Times Square New Year's Eve celebrations in New York City will take place without a public audience in attendance as a precaution against the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers announced Tuesday.

Why it matters: It's the first time the event hasn't permitted people to gather in the square. The Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment said in a statement that the celebrations would still be broadcast on TV and online.

Of note: The world-famous ball drop will go ahead and Gloria Gaynor will perform her 1970s disco hit "I will survive."

What to expect: This event will recognize the "heroes of 2020" —  people at the frontlines of the pandemic, including first responders, essential workers and their families, some of whom will attend as special guests.

  • "All participants will remain masked at all times except when preforming and will adhere to distancing regulations throughout the production site," the statement notes.

Flashback: In photos: Cities around the world ring in the start of 2020

Kendall Baker, author of Sports
Nov 2, 2020 - Sports

The third coronavirus wave means even more sports uncertainty

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

America's pro sports leagues sputtered back to life in 2020 with bubbles, comprehensive testing programs and a host of other changes that still seem unimaginable after the fact.

The state of play: The leagues succeeded because they have enormous wealth and were operating mostly in "salvage the season" mode — but now comes the hard part: Figuring out how to do it again — this time from an even worse financial position and amid a third coronavirus wave.

Jeff Tracy
Jul 8, 2020 - Sports

Sports in the coronavirus era might need an asterisk

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

American sports leagues are back, and COVID-permitting, we're finally entering the period of uninterrupted sports bliss we've been anticipating for months.

The question: Given the unusual circumstances, it's worth considering how each season will be remembered years from now. So we pose the question: Do sports in 2020 need an asterisk?

Drew Altman, Kaiser Family Foundation
17 hours ago - Health

Vaccine hesitancy is curable

Data: KFF; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

Many Americans are hesitant about a coronavirus vaccine, but few are truly dug in against one, according to our new KFF COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor.

Why it matters: This is encouraging news, and suggests that people may be more willing to get vaccinated if they get more information from sources they trust.

