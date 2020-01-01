In photos: Cities around the world ring in the new year

From New Zealand to New York City, crowds have gathered to ring in the new year and that start of a new decade.
The big picture: The Pacific island nations of Tonga, Samoa, and Kiribati were the first in the world to celebrate the arrival of 2020. Here's how events have been unfolding around the world, in photos.
Pro-democracy protesters gather at the promenade of Tsim Sha Tsui district as they take part in a rally and celebrate the New Year's Eve in Hong Kong. Photo: Philip Fong/AFP via Getty Images The Champs Elysees in Paris. Photo: Martin Bureau/AFP via Getty Images The Quadriga statue on the Brandenburg Gate during the fireworks in Berlin. Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images People cheer the new year in Manila. Photo: Maria Tan/AFP via Getty Images Burj Khalifa fireworks in Dubai. Photo: WIN-Initiative/Getty Images
Editor's note: This article will be updated with more photos as images come in. Please check back for updates.