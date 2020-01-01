Stories

In photos: Cities around the world ring in the new year

New Year's Eve fireworks erupt over Sydney's iconic Harbour Bridge and Opera House (L) during the fireworks show on January 1, 2020.
Sydney's New Year's Eve fireworks show went ahead despite tens of thousands signing petition imploring authorities to call it off because of Australia's deadly wildfires. Photo: Peter Parks/AFP via Getty Images

From New Zealand to New York City, crowds have gathered to ring in the new year and that start of a new decade.

The big picture: The Pacific island nations of Tonga, Samoa, and Kiribati were the first in the world to celebrate the arrival of 2020. Here's how events have been unfolding around the world, in photos.

People, including pro-democracy protesters, gather at the promenade of Tsim Sha Tsui district as they take part in a rally and to celebrate the New Years eve, in Hong Kong
Pro-democracy protesters gather at the promenade of Tsim Sha Tsui district as they take part in a rally and celebrate the New Year's Eve in Hong Kong. Photo: Philip Fong/AFP via Getty Images
A crowd waits for the new year's eve fireworks at the Champs Elysees in Paris on December 31,
The Champs Elysees in Paris. Photo: Martin Bureau/AFP via Getty Images
he Quadriga statue stands on the Brandenburg Gate during New Year's Eve fireworks on January 01
The Quadriga statue on the Brandenburg Gate during the fireworks in Berlin. Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
People cheer during New Year celebrations in Manila on January 1, 2020.
People cheer the new year in Manila. Photo: Maria Tan/AFP via Getty Images
Fireworks go off at the Burj Khalifa on New Year's Eve 2019 on January 1, 2019 in Dubai
Burj Khalifa fireworks in Dubai. Photo: WIN-Initiative/Getty Images

Editor's note: This article will be updated with more photos as images come in. Please check back for updates.

