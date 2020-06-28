30 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Tim Scott: Trump's retweet of supporter yelling "white power" is "indefensible"

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that President Trump's retweet of a video featuring an apparent supporter yelling "white power" at protesters is "indefensible."

Why it matters: Scott is the only Black Republican in the Senate and is the architect of the Senate GOP's police reform bill, which has been fully endorsed by the White House.

What they're saying: "There's no question. He should not have retweeted it and he should just take it down," Scott said. "If you watch the entire video — you can't play it because it was so profanity laced. The entire thing was offensive. Certainly, the comment about the white power was offensive. There's no question."

  • "We can play politics with it or we can't. I'm not going to. I think it's indefensible, we should take it down. That's what I think."

Jacob Knutson
1 hour ago - Health

Pelosi: A national mask mandate is "long overdue"

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday that a national mandate to wear face masks in public is "definitely long overdue," and she urged President Trump to set an example by wearing one. "Real men wear masks," she added.

Why it matters: Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends but does not require people to wear masks in public — despite massive spikes in new coronavirus cases around the United States.

Axios
1 hour ago - Health

Health secretary says "window is closing" to get coronavirus under control

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar warned on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that the "window is closing" for the U.S. to take action and get the coronavirus under control, calling the current state of the outbreak a "very, very serious situation."

Why it matters: Azar's rhetoric stands in stark contrast to that of President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, who claimed at a press briefing on Friday that the U.S. has "flattened the curve" and that much of the surge in new cases is attributable to an increase in testing.

Dave Lawler
2 hours ago - World

The global coronavirus crisis is getting worse

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

We’ve hit one grim global coronavirus milestone — 10 million confirmed cases worldwide as of Sunday morning — and are closing in on another: 500,000 deaths.

Why it matters: The world may now be past peak lockdown — with economies reopening from Spain to South Africa — but it has not seen the worst of the virus. More than one in five cases recorded during the entirety of the pandemic came in the last two weeks alone.

