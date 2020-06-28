Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that President Trump's retweet of a video featuring an apparent supporter yelling "white power" at protesters is "indefensible."

Why it matters: Scott is the only Black Republican in the Senate and is the architect of the Senate GOP's police reform bill, which has been fully endorsed by the White House.

What they're saying: "There's no question. He should not have retweeted it and he should just take it down," Scott said. "If you watch the entire video — you can't play it because it was so profanity laced. The entire thing was offensive. Certainly, the comment about the white power was offensive. There's no question."

"We can play politics with it or we can't. I'm not going to. I think it's indefensible, we should take it down. That's what I think."

Go deeper: Video retweeted by Trump shows supporter yelling "white power"