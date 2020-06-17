34 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Senate Republicans unveil their police reform bill

Sen. Tim Scott. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and other Senate Republicans introduced Wednesday their police reform bill that encourages departments to ban chokeholds through the use of federal grants and requires officers to report uses of force and no-knock warrants.

Why it matters: The bill, which has the support of the majority of the Senate GOP conference and the White House, is seen as the starting point for larger negotiations with House Democrats on compromise legislation.

What they're saying: "This legislation ... speaks to that spirit, that we believe the overwhelming number of officers in this nation are good people, working hard," Scott said at a press conference announcing the bill.

  • "I think this package speaks very clearly to the young person who's concerned when he's stopped by law enforcement officers," he added.
  • "If our Democratic friends would like to make a law and not just make a point, I hope they'll join us. ... I want you to know we're serious about making a law here," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, announcing that the chamber will move the legislation to the floor next week.

The big picture: Beyond the chokeholds and reporting provisions, the bill would ...

  • Make lynching a federal crime.
  • Incentivize the use of body cameras through federal grants.
  • Increase penalties for false police reports.
  • Create a "Commission on the Social Status of Black Men and Boys."
  • Charge federal law enforcement with a federal crime if they engage in a sexual act with an individual in custody.

Worth noting: The bill does not mention "qualified immunity" — something Democrats have pushed at restricting but the White House has called a red line.

  • Scott is still committed pursuing a "decertification" process for officers who knowingly violate the law.
  • Sources familiar with the Senate GOP bill tell Axios that they expect the issue to be the first topic to come up during negotiations.

Read the bill text.

Go deeper: Senate Republicans prepare their opening bid on police reform

Go deeper

Alayna Treene
Jun 16, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Senate Republicans prepare their opening bid on police reform

Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.). Photo: Al-Drago-Pool/Getty Images

Senate Republicans are planning to unveil a police reform bill on Wednesday that will limit the use of chokeholds and offer federal funding for deescalation training, sources familiar with the draft bill tell Axios.

The big picture: Republicans are under increasing pressure to deliver tangible change in the wake of mass outrage over the death of George Floyd. Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C), who has taken the lead on drafting the bill, and other members of the Senate GOP task force see the bill as a starting point for negotiations with House Democrats.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
Updated Jun 16, 2020 - Politics & Policy

The major police reforms that have been enacted since George Floyd's death

NYPD officers watch a George Floyd protest in Manhattan on June 6. Photo: Scott Heins/Getty Images

More than two weeks of protests across the U.S. following George Floyd's killing have put pressure on police departments to scale back the force that can be used on civilians and prompted new oversight for officer conduct.

Why it matters: Police reforms of this scale have not taken place in response to the Black Lives Matter movement since its inception in 2013, after George Zimmerman's acquittal for shooting Trayvon Martin, an unarmed black teenager.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene
Updated 22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump signs executive order on police reform

President Trump shows his signature on an Executive Order on Safe Policing for Safe Communities. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump signed a modest executive order on Tuesday that encourages limiting the use of chokeholds and moves to create a national database for police misconduct.

Why it matters: Top Trump aides recognize that he is under increased pressure to do something to address the mass outcry spurred by the killing of George Floyd. This order, which many lawmakers will say does not go far enough, is intended to send a message that Trump is willing to work with Congress on more meaningful reform.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow