Sen. Tim Scott: Lawmakers may use 9/11 for example on coronavirus liability
Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) told Axios during a virtual event on Thursday that Congress may look back at the federal government's 9/11 response as guidance for employer liabilities amid the coronavirus pandemic.
What they're saying: "You've got liability exposures bringing your employees back and bringing your customers in. That's a liability issue that I'm not sure how we meet that need — 9/11 may be one of the places that we go for that conversation."
The big picture: Non-essential businesses nationwide are looking to reopen after weeks of social distancing that have decimated the economy and cost millions of job.
- While re-opening gives establishments a chance at meeting their bottom line, it also threatens to expose employees and customers to the coronavirus.
- U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Suzanne Clark told Axios earlier in the event that many businesses fear employer liabilities will be "a second economic risk."