Sen. Tim Scott: Lawmakers may use 9/11 for example on coronavirus liability

Ursula Perano

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) told Axios during a virtual event on Thursday that Congress may look back at the federal government's 9/11 response as guidance for employer liabilities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

What they're saying: "You've got liability exposures bringing your employees back and bringing your customers in. That's a liability issue that I'm not sure how we meet that need — 9/11 may be one of the places that we go for that conversation."

The big picture: Non-essential businesses nationwide are looking to reopen after weeks of social distancing that have decimated the economy and cost millions of job.

  • While re-opening gives establishments a chance at meeting their bottom line, it also threatens to expose employees and customers to the coronavirus.
  • U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Suzanne Clark told Axios earlier in the event that many businesses fear employer liabilities will be "a second economic risk."

Updated 2 hours ago - Economy & Business
Alayna Treene

House passes $484 billion interim coronavirus relief bill

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives at the U.S. Capitol wearing a scarf as a face covering. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The House on Thursday voted 388-5 in favor of a $484 billion interim coronavirus relief bill that will add another $310 billion for the small business Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), as well as provide billions in aid to hospitals and for testing.

The big picture: Members of Congress returned to Washington for the vote today, which took place in nine different waves to limit the number of people on the floor at one time. The legislation, which was passed Tuesday by the Senate, will now head to the desk of President Trump, who is expected to sign into law immediately.

Map: World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

European Union leaders agreed to incorporate a massive coronavirus recovery fund into their seven-year budget on Thursday, AP reports.

Where it stands: A figure hasn't yet been decided and "debate raged Thursday over what form some of the funding should take," but officials believe that $1.1-1.6 trillion would be needed for the fund, per AP.

