Sen. Tim Scott: Lawmakers may use 9/11 for example on coronavirus liability

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) told Axios during a virtual event on Thursday that Congress may look back at the federal government's 9/11 response as guidance for employer liabilities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

What they're saying: "You've got liability exposures bringing your employees back and bringing your customers in. That's a liability issue that I'm not sure how we meet that need — 9/11 may be one of the places that we go for that conversation."

The big picture: Non-essential businesses nationwide are looking to reopen after weeks of social distancing that have decimated the economy and cost millions of job.