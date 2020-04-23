17 mins ago - Economy & Business

Chamber of Commerce worries about liabilities as businesses reopen

Ursula Perano

U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Suzanne Clark told Axios during a virtual event Thursday that employers could face massive liability concerns by re-opening their businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, calling it "a second economic risk."

Why it matters: Governors nationwide are looking to reopen non-essential businesses following weeks of social distancing that have handicapped the economy. The lifting of restrictions are bringing non-essential workers back out of their homes and increasing their exposure to the coronavirus.

What she's saying: Clark, who leads the world's largest business federation, said that small businesses are not only anxious to reopen, but also anxious about reopening — especially with respect to the litigation risks.

"For example, we're asking CEOs to operate in a totally different, unprecedented time. After years of saying don't discriminate on the basis of health and age, now we're saying protect your vulnerable populations. When we usually say keep health data private, now we're saying you want to make some things public so that we can trace people who have this virus or understand who has immunity.
So when you have a whole new playbook, there are unfortunately a small number of the plaintiffs' bar who really go hard and look for liability. ... And so it scares business owners that there could be a second big economic risk coming."

Go deeper

Ursula Perano

Chamber of Commerce president: PPP 2.0 won't be enough

Chamber of Congress president Suzanne Clark told Axios on Thursday that Congress' replenishment of the Paycheck Protection Program loan fund will not be enough to sustain small businesses through the coronavirus pandemic.

The big picture: The PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) is meant to help small businesses weather the toll of closures and economic pain from the coronavirus restrictions.

Go deeper (0.5 min. read)Arrow18 mins ago - Economy & Business
Axios

Coronavirus causes kids to lose ground in school

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A likely coronavirus scenario: More inequality among schoolkids, made worse the longer they're not in classrooms.

Why it matters: Summer breaks already require some kids to do more catchup than others, and many students won't return to schools until the fall — at the earliest.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow32 mins ago - Health
Ursula Perano

House passes resolution creating coronavirus oversight committee

Photo: Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The House voted along party lines on Thursday in favor of establishing a select committee to oversee the federal government's response to the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: The committee, chaired by House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), will have subpoena power and broad authority to investigate how the Trump administration uses the trillions of dollars in coronavirus relief allocated by Congress.

Go deeper (0.5 min. read)Arrow34 mins ago - Politics & Policy