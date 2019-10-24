Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) announced on Thursday that he dropped out of the 2020 presidential race.
The big picture: Ryan had hoped to win back white, working class Democrats who flipped for President Trump in 2016. But in the face of an increasingly progressive party, his bid failed to gain momentum, resulting in lukewarm debate performances and flat polling numbers.
Between the lines: Ryan had a record of flip-flopping on Democratic issues, including gun control and abortion.
- Previously, he received A-ratings from the National Rifle Association, but announced he would donate the $20,000 he received from the NRA’s PAC to organizations that support gun control following the Las Vegas mass shooting in 2017.
- Ryan previously opposed abortion based on his Catholic faith, but announced his change of opinion in 2015 via an op-ed in the Akron Beacon Journal.
What he's saying:
"I got into this race in April to really give voice to the forgotten people of our country: the workers who have been left behind, the businesses who have been left behind, the people who need health care or aren’t getting a quality education, or are saddled by tremendous debt. I'm proud of this campaign because I believe we’ve done that. We’ve given voice to the forgotten communities and the forgotten people in the United States."— Tim Ryan
