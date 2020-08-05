4 hours ago - Technology

TikTok tightens misinformation rules before 2020 election

Photo: Chesnot/Getty Images

TikTok announced new rules for its users on Wednesday to curb misinformation and manipulation ahead of the 2020 election.

Why it matters: The Chinese-owned karaoke app aims to show that its platform won't be vulnerable to election-related mischief and malice, as it weighs a deal to sell itself to Microsoft to forestall a ban by the Trump Administration.

What's new: The company announced 3 major changes to its content policy, which hadn't been amended since January.

  1. It's updating its policies on misleading content to more explicitly prohibit synthetic or manipulated content (i.e., deepfakes) "that misleads users by distorting the truth of events in a way that could cause harm." It's also making its policies on election meddling clearer by defining what it considers to be "coordinated inauthentic behavior."
  2. It's expanding fact-checking partnerships with PolitiFact and Lead Stories to screen potential misinformation related to the 2020 U.S. election. These partners already help TikTok fact-check around issues like climate change and COVID-19 misinformation. TikTok is also adding an in-app option for users to report election misinformation for review.
  3. It's working with with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Countering Foreign Influence Task Force (CFITF). TikTok didn't say much more about this partnership, but noted that it's also working with a number of "industry-leading threat assessment platforms" to help safeguard against inauthentic activity.

Be smart: TikTok has tried hard to stay away from politics, but as its platform grows, that's become more difficult.

The big picture: President Trump has given TikTok and Microsoft 45 days to hash out a deal after first threatening an immediate ban on TikTok.

  • TikTok users organized an effort that reportedly inflated signups for President Trump's ill-attended Tulsa rally in June. Some speculate that could have angered Trump and motivated him to try to ban TikTok.
  • There's also real bipartisan concern about TikTok's handling of U.S. user data in light of Chinese security laws, although the company says it stores none of that data in China or within its government's reach.

Go deeper

Shane Savitsky
Jul 20, 2019 - Technology

TikTok is China's next big weapon

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Chinese social media is largely impenetrable for most in the West — just check out their memes — but Sino tech giants have their eye on owning the U.S. market, evidenced by the rise of TikTok.

Why it matters: While the video-based app simply seems like a benign platform for Gen Zers to make and share funny memes, it could become a Chinese vacuum for coveted American data.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
Aug 3, 2020 - Technology

Trump says TikTok will be banned if not sold by Sept. 15, demands cut of sale fee

President Trump said Monday that TikTok will be shut down in the U.S. if it hasn't been bought by Microsoft or another company by Sept. 15, and argued — without elaborating — that the U.S. Treasury should get "a very substantial portion" of the sale fee.

Why it matters: Trump appears to have backed off his threat to immediately ban TikTok after speaking with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who said Sunday that the company will pursue discussions with TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance to purchase the app in the U.S.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack
Aug 3, 2020 - Economy & Business

A wild weekend for Microsoft's play for TikTok

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

While its Big Tech rivals were testifying in front of a congressional antitrust committee last week, Microsoft was negotiating what could be the largest — and most politically perilous — tech acquisition of 2020.

The state of play: The hullabaloo surrounding Microsoft picking up TikTok has undergone a flurry of twists and turns over the weekend, as both the White House and the tech giant reacted in real time.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow