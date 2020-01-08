TikTok expands content rules, cracks down on misinformation

What's new: TikTok's updated community standards are three times the length of the old guidelines. The platform has defined 10 issues which its content policies address, including:

Dangerous individuals and organizations

Illegal activities and regulated goods

Violent and graphic content

Suicide, self-harm, and dangerous acts

Hate speech

Harassment and bullying

Adult nudity and sexual activities

Minor safety

Integrity and authenticity, and

Threats to platform security.

Be smart: While TikTok's old guidelines addressed many of these areas, the new rules go into much greater detail.

For example, the company published a lengthy list of who it considers to be dangerous individuals and organizations that can't use its app, including groups affiliated with hate, extortion, organ trafficking, cybercrime and extremism. And in doing so, it defined what it considers to be a terrorist organization.

the company published a lengthy list of who it considers to be dangerous individuals and organizations that can't use its app, including groups affiliated with hate, extortion, organ trafficking, cybercrime and extremism. And in doing so, it defined what it considers to be a terrorist organization. It also greatly expanded its policies around minor safety, an issue that TikTok has had to grapple with in the U.S., especially in terms of children's data privacy. The new policies say explicitly that users must meet minimum age requirements to use TikTok.

its policies around minor safety, an issue that TikTok has had to grapple with in the U.S., especially in terms of children's data privacy. The new policies say explicitly that users must meet minimum age requirements to use TikTok. The new rules don't ban misinformation outright. But they do explicitly say that misinformation that's created to cause harm to users or the larger public is prohibited, and that includes misinformation about elections or other civic processes.

The big picture: TikTok's unprecedented rise has rattled U.S. lawmakers, who fear that the Chinese-owned app's ambiguous standards around content, as well as data privacy, could pose security risks to the U.S.

The viral video-sharing app owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance says it's making these changes to offer "insight into the philosophy behind our moderation decisions and the framework for making such judgements."

Our thought bubble: One lesson TikTok could learn from its social media rivals is that the stronger a policy is, the harder it can be to enforce. It's one thing for TikTok to create a policy requiring the removal of accounts from children younger than 13, but another thing entirely to make the ban stick against one of its most popular user age groups.

Go deeper: