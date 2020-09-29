19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

TikTok rolls out in-app elections guide

Chesnot/Getty Images

TikTok said Tuesday that its debuting a new in-app elections guide to connect users with credible information about the elections from sources like the National Association of Secretaries of State, BallotReady, and SignVote.

Why it matters: The move comes amid scrutiny from the Trump Administration over whether the Chinese-owned app is a national security threat.

  • A judge recently ruled that President Trump's TikTok ban likely overstepped its legal authority. The Administration had tried to invoke a law that allows the President to regulate international commerce for national security concerns. The law has a carve-out for information systems or companies.

Details: The guide will be available in English, Spanish, and dozens of additional languages. It will be available on the app's "Discover page," which is less frequently visited than most users's main "For You" customized page, and it will appear when users conduct election-related searches.

  • It provides information about candidates at the federal, state, and local level, powered by BallotReady, as well as information about how to vote in every state from National Association of Secretaries of State.
  • It features educational videos about misinformation, media literacy, the elections process, and how to vote from MediaWise.
  • The guide also offers resources for specialized populations to vote, including students, people with disabilities, citizens overseas and people with pas convictions.
  • The company says that as a preemptive measure, it will link the guide at the bottom of videos relating to the elections and on videos from verified political accounts.

Be smart: As Axios has previously noted, TikTok has tried hard to stay away from politics, but as its platform grows, that's become more difficult.

The big picture: TikTok follows other major tech platforms in its efforts to provide election resources.

  • Most notably, TikTok rival Facebook, and its subsidiary Instagram, rolled out a voter information hub to direct users to credible information about the election last month. The company estimates that it helped 2.5 million people register to vote so far this year across Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger.
  • Nearly 1 million people have registered to vote so far via Snapchat, which has also rolled out an array of voter information tools.

Unsealed opinion: Trump TikTok ban likely overstepped legal authority

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A federal court judge on Sunday granted TikTok's request for a temporary restraining order against a ban by the Trump administration.

Driving the news: Judge Carl Nichols on Monday unsealed his opinion, in which he concluded that the ban seeks to regulate the exchange of "informational materials" — something that's expressly exempted from the law laying out the emergency powers Trump invoked.

Exclusive: Where Trump and Biden stand on tech issues

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Getty Images photos: Win McNamee and Saul Loeb/AFP

Joe Biden has laid out a more concrete tech agenda whereas President Trump has focused on tax cuts and deregulation while criticizing tech firms for anti-conservative bias. That's according to a side-by-side analysis of the two candidates' tech records by the Information Technology & Innovation Foundation shared exclusively with Axios.

Why it matters: The tech industry needs to prepare for either four more years of Trump's impulsive policy approach or for a Biden administration that's likely to be critical of tech but slow to take action.

Election influence operations target journalists

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Foreign and domestic actors looking to influence the 2020 election are trying to trick real reporters into amplifying fake storylines. This tactic differs from 2016, when bad actors used fake accounts and bots to amplify disinformation to the population directly.

Why it matters: The new strategy, reminiscent of spy operations during the Cold War, is much harder for big tech platforms to police and prevent.

