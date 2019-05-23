A planned last-ditch vote on U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal won't happen during the week of June 3, the Office of the Leader of the House of Commons announced Thursday.

Why it matters: Like the vote on her deal, May's premiership is now dead in the water — and it looks increasingly likely she'll step down after today's round of European elections. She already suffered a top Cabinet resignation from Andrea Leadsom on Wednesday, the leader of the House of Commons, and faces a meeting tomorrow about her future with Graham Brady, the head of her Conservative Party's parliamentary committee.

