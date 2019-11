Quote There’s not nearly been enough evidence that has been acquired as to whether or not it is a gateway drug."

Details: Biden said during a town hall in Las Vegas that he wants "a lot more" research conducted into marijuana's effects before he would legalize it nationally, but states "should be able to make a judgement" the issue.

He did say that he supports medical marijuana and that possession of the drug "should not be a crime."

What they're saying: The National Institute on Drug Abuse says in a blog post that "some research suggests that marijuana use is likely to precede use of other licit and illicit substances." However, most marijuana users "do not go on to use other, harder' substances," it states.

Watch Biden speak at the town hall below. (Editor's note: He makes the marijuana remarks following a question posed about 36:30.)

