2011 was the busiest year for tornadoes in the U.S. since recording began in 1950, when 1,894 tornadoes were reported, according to NOAA's Storm Prediction Center (SPC).

Driving the news: It's been a busy tornado season so far in 2019. In terms of the most tornadoes in a single period of time, 2019 has ranked 4th in both the 8-to-14-day and 28-to-30 day categories, per NOAA data.