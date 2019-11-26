Weather predictions cast a dark cloud over Thanksgiving travel plans

AAA predicts that more than 55 million people have trips planned for the five-day stretch of the Thanksgiving holiday, a near-record number, which could make weather hiccups and travel woes even worse as powerful storm systems are forecast to blast across the country, according to the Washington Post.

Be smart: Midday Wednesday is expected to be the "worst travel period nationally," as trips could take four times longer than usual in major metro areas. The overwhelming majority of travelers plan to drive to their holiday destinations, so motorists should expect delays throughout the week and into the weekend.