Weather predictions cast a dark cloud over Thanksgiving travel plans

AAA predicts that more than 55 million people have trips planned for the five-day stretch of the Thanksgiving holiday, a near-record number, which could make weather hiccups and travel woes even worse as powerful storm systems are forecast to blast across the country, according to the Washington Post.
Be smart: Midday Wednesday is expected to be the "worst travel period nationally," as trips could take four times longer than usual in major metro areas. The overwhelming majority of travelers plan to drive to their holiday destinations, so motorists should expect delays throughout the week and into the weekend.
By the numbers: 1.6 million of the anticipated 55 million Thanksgiving travelers have trips of 50 or more miles planned, a 2.9%, increase in travelers from last year. 49.3 million of the total travelers intend to drive.
The state of play: High-altitude parts of Colorado and Wyoming saw up to 30 inches of snow as of early Tuesday morning, and the same storm is expected to make its way across Kansas and Nebraska by Tuesday afternoon before heading for the Corn Belt on Tuesday night, per the Post.
- The National Weather Service predicts between 10 and 15 inches of snow in the Twin Cities between Tuesday and Wednesday.
- Chicago, Los Angeles, Portland and San Francisco are included in the list of the cities where major airports could experience significant flight delays or cancellations, per the Post. More than 1,100 air travelers were stranded, stuck spending Monday night at Denver International Airport, after almost 500 flights canceled, the AP reports.
- High-wind warnings are in effect for parts of New Mexico, the Texas Panhandle and Oklahoma, the Post notes.
- Thunderstorms are expected for Louisiana, Missouri and Illinois on Tuesday, while parts of the midwest are at risk for overnight tornado activity.
- Severe winter storms could impact much of the Mississippi Valley on Tuesday afternoon and into the night, as the Great Lakes region is expected to be bombarded by heavy rain, snow and strong winds by Wednesday, the Post reports.
- A separate developing storm has the National Weather Service forecasting an "unprecedented" Pacific "bomb cyclone" for the southern coast of Oregon and northwestern California for Tuesday afternoon into evening, according to the Post, where winds could exceed 80 m.p.h.
- Another storm is anticipated to bring California much-needed rain and snow in the state's mountainous areas where a wildfire is burning.
- Forecasters have also warned of “difficult to impossible travel conditions” across much of northern Arizona for the end of the week, as a storm could dump nearly 2 feet on some areas, per AP.
- A chance of snow over the weekend is forecast for parts of New England.
