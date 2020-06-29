51 mins ago - Health

Texas Medical Center removes ICU data as coronavirus cases spike

Baylor St. St Luke's Medical Center, located in the Texas Medical Center in Houston, Texas, on June 24. Photo: Zeng Jingning/China News Service via Getty Images

Texas Medical Center has stopped publishing information on intensive care unit capacities, after an earlier update showed its hospitals reaching 100% base capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Houston Chronicle first reported on Sunday.

Why it matters: Gov. Greg Abbott (R) this week paused plans to reopen the economy and suspended elective surgeries in several areas, including Houston as COVID-19 cases surge. The Houston-based TMC states on its website that its hospital system in Houston represents the "largest medical city in the world."

Driving the news: The TMC, comprising several hospitals and health care research institution, reported last Thursday that all regular ICU beds were in use, KHOU 11 notes.

  • The Chronicle reported that the data deletion occurred after a conversation between Abbott and hospital executives "in which the governor expressed displeasure with negative headlines about ICU capacity" — a claim the governor's office denied.

What they're saying: "The governor’s office believes all hospitals should be reporting accurate data to the state and to the public as often as possible," a spokesperson for Abbott told the Chronicle. "We demanded more information to share, not less."

  • A TMC spokesperson told NBC News that officials were preparing to publish new data. "After the events of this week, everyone realized the capacity question was complicated and misunderstood," the spokesperson said. "So new slides are being made that better explain. That’s all it is."

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.


The big picture: The report comes as Texas closed bars over the weekend with new COVID-19 cases threatening to spiral out of control. Meanwhile, California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday ordered the counties of Fresno, Imperial, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, San Joaquin and Tulare to close bars as infection numbers surge. He recommended eight other counties do the same.

Pence event featured choir of over 100 people performing without masks

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

A choir of more than 100 people performed without masks at an event featuring Vice President Mike Pence at First Baptist Church in Texas on Sunday, CNN reports.

Why it matters: A May study from the CDC warned about the danger of "superspreader" events after 87% of a 122-person choir in Washington state tested positive for the coronavirus. "The act of singing, itself, might have contributed to transmission through emission of aerosols, which is affected by loudness of vocalization," the report found.

The coronavirus surge is real, and it's everywhere

Data: The COVID Tracking Project, state health departments; Editor's note: This graphic was corrected to reflect Pennsylvania's cases increased 5% (not 32%); Map: Andrew Witherspoon, Sara Wise, Danielle Alberti/Axios

The coronavirus pandemic is getting dramatically worse in almost every corner of the U.S.

The big picture: The U.S. today is getting closer to the worst-case scenario envisioned in the spring — a nationwide crisis, made worse by a vacuum of political leadership, threatening to overwhelm hospitals and spread out of control.

