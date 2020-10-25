48 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Texas Democrats beg Biden to spend now

The Biden campaign is rebuffing persistent pleas from Texas Democrats to spend at least $10 million in the Lone Star state, several people familiar with the talks tell Axios.

Why it matters: If Texas — which has 38 electoral votes and is steadily getting more blue, but hasn't backed a Democrat for president since 1976 — flipped to the Biden column, it would be game over. But the RealClearPolitics polling average stubbornly hovers at +2.6 for Trump — and Team Biden appears more focused on closer targets.

The state of play: Beto O'Rourke and others say Biden's haul — $383 million in September alone — means there's nothing to lose by spending more than the planned $6.2 million in Texas to target Latino and young voters.

  • “There are gaps that need to be filled, especially on the border and in San Antonio,” Texas Democratic Party chair Gilberto Hinojosa told Axios.
  • "The resources they can send would seal the deal and calcify the work we’ve already been doing in the state," said Rep. Veronica Escobar, adding, "The window of opportunity to make a difference is closing."

Don't forget: Hillary Clinton lost Texas by 800,000+ votes in 2016, compared with Barack Obama's 1.2 million+ deficit. In the 2018 Senate race, O'Rourke lost to Sen. Ted Cruz by around 215,000 votes.

What to watch: Kamala Harris will travel to Texas on Friday.

Amy Coney Barrett's immediate impact

In her first week on the job, Amy Coney Barrett may be deciding which votes to count in the presidential election. By her third week, she’ll be deciding the fate of the Affordable Care Act.

Where it stands: The Senate votes on Barrett’s nomination tomorrow. If she’s confirmed, Chief Justice John Roberts is expected to swear her in at the Supreme Court within hours, an administration official tells Axios.

Election night in Trumpworld

A luxe election-night watch party at the Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue is being planned for President Trump's donors, friends and advisers — but Trump's hand in it is minimal because he's "very superstitious" — people familiar with the plans tell Axios.

The big picture: This "mecca for all things MAGA," as one adviser described it, is one of three hubs where they say Trumpworld will watch returns. The others are the war room at campaign HQ in Rosslyn, Virginia, and the White House residence, where Trump and the first lady will gather close family and advisers before heading to the hotel later that night, the sources said.

Scoop: Trump's post-election execution list

If President Trump wins re-election, he'll move to immediately fire FBI Director Christopher Wray and also expects to replace CIA Director Gina Haspel and Defense Secretary Mark Esper, two people who've discussed these officials' fates with the president tell Axios.

The big picture: The list of planned replacements is much longer, but these are Trump's priorities, starting with Wray.

