The Biden campaign is rebuffing persistent pleas from Texas Democrats to spend at least $10 million in the Lone Star state, several people familiar with the talks tell Axios.

Why it matters: If Texas — which has 38 electoral votes and is steadily getting more blue, but hasn't backed a Democrat for president since 1976 — flipped to the Biden column, it would be game over. But the RealClearPolitics polling average stubbornly hovers at +2.6 for Trump — and Team Biden appears more focused on closer targets.

The state of play: Beto O'Rourke and others say Biden's haul — $383 million in September alone — means there's nothing to lose by spending more than the planned $6.2 million in Texas to target Latino and young voters.

“There are gaps that need to be filled, especially on the border and in San Antonio,” Texas Democratic Party chair Gilberto Hinojosa told Axios.

"The resources they can send would seal the deal and calcify the work we’ve already been doing in the state," said Rep. Veronica Escobar, adding, "The window of opportunity to make a difference is closing."

Don't forget: Hillary Clinton lost Texas by 800,000+ votes in 2016, compared with Barack Obama's 1.2 million+ deficit. In the 2018 Senate race, O'Rourke lost to Sen. Ted Cruz by around 215,000 votes.

What to watch: Kamala Harris will travel to Texas on Friday.