1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Texas governor extends deadlines for early voting and mail-in ballots

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (Center R) attends a public viewing for George Floyd on June 8 in Houston, Texas. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) issued a proclamation on Monday extending the early voting period for Texans casting ballots in the 2020 election and allowing more time for mail-in ballots to be delivered prior to Election Day.

Why it matters: President Trump has railed against the reliability of mail-in voting and claimed, without evidence, that the election will be rigged if widespread mail-in ballots are allowed. Early voting in Texas is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Oct. 13 through Friday, Oct. 30.

What they're saying: "As we respond to COVID-19, the State of Texas is focused on strategies that preserve Texans' ability to vote in a way that also mitigates the spread of the virus," Abbott said in a press release.

  • "By extending the early voting period and expanding the period in which mail-in ballots can be hand-delivered, Texans will have greater flexibility to cast their ballots, while at the same time protecting themselves and others from COVID-19."

The bottom line: Texas has reported the most confirmed coronavirus cases outside of California, Florida and New York, per Johns Hopkins data.

Go deeper: Texas governor's net coronavirus approval rating falls 21 points as cases surge

Go deeper

Rashaan Ayesh
Updated 10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

John Lewis lies in state in the Capitol Rotunda

The body of civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis arrived at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Monday to lie in state, following a series of memorials this weekend that included a final trip across Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama.

The big picture: Lewis is the first Black lawmaker to receive the honor. Because the Capitol is closed to the public due to the coronavirus, Lewis will lie in state for just a few hours after an invitation-only ceremony is held for lawmakers. A public viewing will be held on the Capitol steps.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler
21 mins ago - World

The U.S. has an international image problem

Data: Gallup; Map: Naema Ahmed/Axios

America has an image problem. A Gallup poll of 135 countries finds virtually equivalent rates of approval for U.S. (median of 33%), Chinese (32%) and Russian (30%) global leadership.

Breaking it down: The U.S. approval rate is down from 48% in 2016, and it slides even lower among democratic allies like Canada (20%) and Germany (12%). Any significant improvements, the report notes, have tended to come in "some of the world's least democratic societies."

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
27 mins ago - Politics & Policy

DNC releases coronavirus protocols for August convention

Joe Biden on July 21 in New Castle, Delaware. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

The Democratic National Committee announced Monday that attendees for its August convention in Milwaukee must agree to daily coronavirus testing and protective self-isolation measures.

The big picture: The DNC is planning a pared-down convention with a smaller venue and remote business for most state delegations, who are advised not to travel to Milwaukee. The Republican National Convention, meanwhile, was forced to cancel its main Jacksonville programming due to coronavirus and security risks.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow