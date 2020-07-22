2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Texas governor's net coronavirus approval rating falls 21 points as cases surge

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May. Photo: Lynda M. Gonzalez-Pool/Getty Images

48% of polled registered voters in Texas disapprove of Gov. Greg Abbott's (R) handling of the coronavirus pandemic, while 47% approve, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday.

Why it matters: Abbott's net approval rating for his administration's COVID-19 response has slipped by 21 points since early June, when 56% of voters approved of his response and 36% disapproved.

  • Texas has reported more than 270,000 new cases and 2,473 deaths due to the virus since June 1, according to data from the state's Health and Human Services Department.
  • Abbott lifted Texas' stay-at-home order in April, one of the first governors in the country to do so. As infections surged in June, Abbott expressed regret at reopening bars and restaurants and urged Texans to stay home.

By the numbers: 52% of polled voters say they believe Abbott reopened the economy "too quickly," while 33% said he reopened the economy "at about the right pace." Meanwhile, 13% said he did it "too slowly."

  • 76% said they think Abbott's executive order closing bars throughout the state is effective in preventing the virus from spreading further, while 80% approve of his decision to mandate face masks in public.
  • 53% responded that they believe the governor should refrain from issuing a statewide stay-at-home order, but 68% of said the governor should allow local officials to issue stay-at-home orders for their areas.

The big picture: 45% of voters polled said they would vote for Joe Biden while 44% said they back Trump — yet another result that suggests that Texas will be a swing state in November's presidential election.

  • A majority of voters said they believe Biden would do a better job handling the coronavirus (48%-45%) and addressing racial inequality (51%-39%) than Trump.
  • A majority (56%-40%) said Trump would do a better job at improving the economy.

Methodology: This poll was conducted between July 16-2 among 880 self-identified registered voters in Texas with a margin of error of +/- 3.3 percentage points.

7 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says briefings without health experts are a "concise way of doing it"

President Trump said Wednesday that the reason health experts like Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci no longer attend his coronavirus press briefings is because they brief him on "everything they know as of this point in time" and he passes the information on to the public.

Why it matters: Before they were canceled in April, Trump's daily briefings grew infamous for being rife with misinformation, which his health experts would be forced to carefully contradict.

Updated 15 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 p.m. ET: 15,056,149 — Total deaths: 619,784 — Total recoveries — 8,557,991Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as 6:30 p.m. ET: 3,941,741 — Total deaths: 142,756 — Total recoveries: 1,182,018 — Total tested: 47,224,382Map.
  3. Public health: Patients with severe chronic pain are afraid to seek care — Quest warns flu season will further hurt testing.
  4. Economy: Senate GOP, White House consider side deal to extend unemployment benefitsAnother stimulus may not be enough.
  5. States: Texas governor's net coronavirus approval rating falls 21 points as cases surge — California breaks record with over 12,000 new cases.
Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian
1 hour ago - World

Prosecutors say S.F. consulate is harboring Chinese military researcher wanted by FBI

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A researcher who lied about her affiliation with a Chinese military university entered the Chinese consulate in San Francisco after being interviewed by the FBI on June 20 about alleged visa fraud and has remained there, according to an FBI assessment in court filings dated July 20.

Why it matters: Using a diplomatic facility to shelter someone charged with a federal crime could cause serious tension between the U.S. and China, especially as the U.S. is seeking to crack down on Chinese espionage and research theft.

