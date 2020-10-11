New Zealand's All Blacks and Australia's Wallabies on Sunday played the first rugby Test since the pandemic saw international fixtures postponed, with some 30,000 fans in attendance.

The big picture: Wallabies captain Michael Hooper said ahead of the game in the coronavirus-free Wellington, New Zealand, that it was a "new era," adding the crowd consisted of "25,000 more than we've been used to, thanks to COVID," per AFP.

NZ has had no detected COVID-19 cases in the community since officials announced Wednesday that the final six people linked to the Auckland cluster in the country's second outbreak had recovered.

Of note: Health officials said before the game that ended in a draw that hand sanitizer would be provided, and they urged fans to register their attendance on contacting tracing apps and stay home if sick, per Stuff.

