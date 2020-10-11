2 hours ago - Sports

Test rugby resumes with New Zealand-Australia game in front of 30,000 fans

Pete Samu of the Wallabies runs the ball during the Bledisloe Cup match between the New Zealand All Blacks and the Australian Wallabies at Sky Stadium on Sunday in Wellington, New Zealand. Photo: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

New Zealand's All Blacks and Australia's Wallabies on Sunday played the first rugby Test since the pandemic saw international fixtures postponed, with some 30,000 fans in attendance.

The big picture: Wallabies captain Michael Hooper said ahead of the game in the coronavirus-free Wellington, New Zealand, that it was a "new era," adding the crowd consisted of "25,000 more than we've been used to, thanks to COVID," per AFP.

Of note: Health officials said before the game that ended in a draw that hand sanitizer would be provided, and they urged fans to register their attendance on contacting tracing apps and stay home if sick, per Stuff.

Ursula Perano
18 hours ago - Health

U.S. sees third day of 50,000 new coronavirus cases

Data: Covid Tracking Project; Chart: Axios Visuals

The U.S. on Friday reported over 57,000 new coronavirus cases, marking the third consecutive day of more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases nationwide, per data from the COVID Tracking Project.

The state of play: The U.S. is facing another wave of COVID-19 cases as temperatures begin to drop and states continue their gradual reopenings. The pace of coronavirus infections increased last week in 23 states plus Washington, D.C., and only declined in four states and Puerto Rico, Axios' Sam Baker writes.

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
17 hours ago - Health

How genes might predict the risk for severe COVID-19

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

A startup is developing a genetic test that could identify people at risk of an inflammatory overreaction to COVID-19.

Why it matters: If we can predict who might be in danger of a severe COVID-19 case, we can focus prevention and potentially treatment on those who might need it the most.

Axios
Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

WH physician: Trump no longer considered coronavirus transmission risk

President Trump addresses a rally on the South Lawn of the White House on Saturday. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

President Trump meets "CDC criteria for the safe discontinuation of isolation" and "is no longer considered a transmission risk to others," White House physician Sean Conley said in a memorandum published Saturday.

Of note: The memo does not mention when Trump's last negative coronavirus test was nor whether he was continuing to be treated for COVID-19, but Conley stated that the president has been "fever-free for well over 24 hours and all symptoms improved."

