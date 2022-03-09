Tesla to pay Ukrainian employees for 3 months if they're called to fight

Tesla will pay Ukrainian employees for up to three months if they are asked to return to their country to fight, CNBC reports.

Driving the news: "For any Tesla employees who is a Ukrainian national and has been asked to return to Ukraine for active duty as a reservist, we will maintain their employment and salary for 3 months, with a view to assessing after this period as needed," according to an email sent to employees, per CNBC.

The email was sent on Monday to employees in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, per CNBC.

Any of the 5,000 Tesla owners can also access free Supercharging at some select locations in Poland, Hungary and Slovakia, per CNBC.

The big picture: A number of automakers and other global companies have cut ties with Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

General Motors suspended exporting vehicles and Ford halted their business in Russia after the invasion.

