1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Report: Tesla to cut employees' pay up to 30% and furlough workers

Rebecca Falconer

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has previously downplayed the coronavirus threat but later pledged the firm would send 250,000 masks to California hospitals, in Hawthorne, California, in 2019. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Tesla will cut salaried employees' pay and furlough non-essential workers until May 4, when it expects to resume production at its Bay Area plant, several news outlets reported late Tuesday, citing an internal company memo.

The big picture: Higher-ranked officials will see a 30% pay cut, directors' pay will be reduced by 20% and all others' pay will drop 10%, per Bloomberg. Telsa suspended production last month at the Bay Area plant after authorities ordered all nonessential businesses to close in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Axios has contacted Tesla for comment.

Telsa announced that it will suspend production at its chief U.S. plant, located in the Bay Area, on March 23 amid the coronavirus pandemic — a week after local authorities ordered all nonessential businesses to shut down.

The big picture: Tesla has been among a small number of businesses resisting a full shutdown of operations to curb the potential spread of the virus among workers. Local law enforcement has been in discussion with the company after it told employees to keep coming to work.

  • "Basic operations" that fall under the shutdown order's carveout for essential business will continue "to support our vehicle and energy service operations and charging infrastructure," Tesla added.

The coronavirus is forcing major media giants to leverage layoffs and pay cuts in order to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: In the first few weeks of the outbreak in the U.S., local outlets were sounding the alarm over lost advertising revenue from shuttered local businesses. As the crisis continues, big national media companies say they are bracing for the worst.

Tesla said it has enough resources to deal with an "extended period of uncertainty" as the electric automaker announced it will suspend production at its California factory.

Why it matters: Tesla can't be untethered from the future of electric vehicles, especially not in the U.S., where it dominates sales and plays a big role in pushing the sector closer to the mainstream.

