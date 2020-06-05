Judge orders Tennessee to allow vote-by-mail for all registered voters
Tennessee "I Voted" stickers. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images
A Tennessee judge on Thursday ordered the state to permit vote-by-mail for all registered voters, the Tennessean reports.
Why it matters: Mail-in ballots have become a point of political contention in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Though President Trump has claimed mail-in voting will lead to corruption and fraud, multiple states have moved to expand their absentee options amid COVID-19.
- Tennessee has restricted the use of absentee ballots and mail-in voting to state citizens who were sick, disabled, traveling or the elderly. The state had argued extending mail-in ballots would be impossible, but Davidson County Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle argued "the evidence does not support" that claim.