Judge orders Tennessee to allow vote-by-mail for all registered voters

A Tennessee judge on Thursday ordered the state to permit vote-by-mail for all registered voters, the Tennessean reports.

Why it matters: Mail-in ballots have become a point of political contention in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Though President Trump has claimed mail-in voting will lead to corruption and fraud, multiple states have moved to expand their absentee options amid COVID-19.

  • Tennessee has restricted the use of absentee ballots and mail-in voting to state citizens who were sick, disabled, traveling or the elderly. The state had argued extending mail-in ballots would be impossible, but Davidson County Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle argued "the evidence does not support" that claim.

Poll shows Biden within a point of Trump in Texas

President Trump and Joe Biden are in a tight race in Texas, with the former vice president trailing by just a point, according to a Quinnipiac poll released Wednesday.

Why it matters: Changing demographics in the state have made it a key target for Democrats in future presidential cycles, forcing the GOP to weigh how it can be more inclusive and keep its hold on the Lone Star State and its 38 electoral votes.

Trump says he will campaign against Lisa Murkowski after her support for Mattis

President Trump tweeted on Thursday that he would endorse "any candidate" with a pulse who runs against Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska).

Driving the news: Murkowski said on Thursday that she supported former defense secretary James Mattis' condemnation of Trump over his response to protests in the wake of George Floyd's killing. She described Mattis' statement as "true, honest, necessary and overdue," Politico's Andrew Desiderio reports.

The president vs. the Pentagon

Over the course of just a few hours, President Trump was rebuffed by the Secretary of Defense over his call for troops in the streets and accused by James Mattis, his former Pentagon chief, of trampling the Constitution for political gain.

Why it matters: Current and former leaders of the U.S. military are drawing a line over Trump's demand for a militarized response to the protests and unrest that have swept the country over the killing of George Floyd by police.

